One Of The 7 Best Lunar New Year Celebrations In The Nation Is Happening In San Diego This Weekend.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The 14th annual SD Lunar New Year Festival will kick off the celebration of the important Asian holiday and bring festive cheer and prosperity, to San Diego.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WHEN: Friday – Sunday, February 9-11, 2024FRI 5pm – 10pm | SAT 11am – 10pm | SUN 11am – 8pmWHERE: Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park | 4455 Wightman Street, San Diego, CA 92105AGES: All agesCOST: FreeThis weekend, the 14th annual SD Lunar New Year Festival will kick off the celebration of the important Asian holiday and bring festive cheer and prosperity to San Diego. It features dazzling lanterns, lion dances, firecrackers, and a very large selection of Asian food! Estimated about 1.5 to 2 billion people around the globe celebrate this important holiday over multiple days, up to 15 days, with delicious feasts, festivals, and family gatherings. While Lunar New Year is not a public holiday in the United States yet--it is a California Statewide Holiday!Here in San Diego, 13.6 percent or 429,183 of the Asian American residents will ring in the 2024 Lunar New Year this weekend. This year, the Lunar New Year Day (the 1st) will fall on the same day as the traditional Opening Ceremony Day of the festival: Saturday, February 10th. 2024 marks the year of the wood Dragon-a creature symbolizes power, courage, and bravery combined with the nourishing wood element will bring a year filled with evolution, improvement, and abundance. More importantly, 2024 calls for the spread of kindness.Recently, our community, nation, and global are filled with sufferings from the rising crime rates to the senseless deaths and destruction of war, earthquake, fire, flooding, mass shootings, and violence. Like Singhashri Gazmuri says, when suffering knocks, are we brave enough to open the door?For years, we believed that it is wise to cover the eyes and ears to see no evil, hear no evil, and speak no evil. But if a tree falls in the forest and nobody is around to hear it, does it make a sound? Evil still exists even if we turn off the TV and not follow the newsfeed. More importantly, evil can be conditioned, and so can love and kindness. 2024 calls for kindness in the words we take in and the words we speak out and be kind in the thoughts and through actions, then the world will be filled with lovingkindness. The kindness seed is already present within the heart--let's spread that lovingkindness this 2024 -- Let be kind together.Something else to look forward to: 9-foot lotus flowers, cherry blossom trees,“BE KIND” wall of lanterns, flowing village, display of vintage vehicles from South Vietnam, pho eating contest, boba drinking contest, dumpling wrapping contest, chopsticks contest, pet costumes contest, kids costume contest, folk and traditional performances, dancing, singing, celebrating, and lots of amazing Asian street food.

Tram Lam

Little Saigon San Diego

+1 619-362-6066

...