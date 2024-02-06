Get-Locals Is Pleased To Announce New Tours In Moldova

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Guided tours in Moldova

New experimental tour start up Get-Locals is introducing Moldova as one of it's leading destinations for the summer of 2024

CHISINUA, MOLDOVA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Get-Locals Is a new tour platform offering local activities in cities through out Eastern Europe from popular walking tours to biking tours and many other activities for adults and youngsters. The company is fairly new to tourism though the Co founders Stefan Hendrick and his wife Irina have many years experience in Internet startups, search marketing and offering consumers an outstanding service."With Moldova increasingly opening up its borders to International tourists Moldova is expecting tourism to grow threefold over the coming years and we see this as an opportunity for huge growth in Moldova, for this reason we are expanding our range of tours in Moldova to cover a whole range of activities""Our tours in Moldova include bike tours of Moldova, walking tours in Moldova, guided tours of Moldova to name just a few," says Stefan Hendrick CEO of Get-LocalsSo what sets Get-locals out from the crowd ? "Get-locals does not just offer tours of Moldova it offers a chance to experience Moldova as a "local" with a local," says Stefan Hendrick.Get-Locals know how important it is to build consumer trust and reputation, all guides are fully licensed with the local authority and are real locals, your not just going to get a guided walking tour in Moldova your going to get the chance to interact with a real local who has lived in Moldova most of their life. Get-Locals will give you the ultimate "Get local" experience in Moldova,Learn more about Get-Locals or Moldova-tours by visiting the site to see a whole range guided tours in Moldova. We are a new start up tour company offering not just tours throughout Eastern Europe but "like a local" Experiences with a local. For a full overview of all our tours in Moldova please visit our site.

