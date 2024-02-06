(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Announcement Made at End of Week-Long European Event in China

BEIJING, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

A week-long "Seeds for the future European Grand Finale," bringing together a select cohort of "Seeds for the Future" alumni hailing from 18 European countries, ended on January 23. Throughout the week, participants engaged in illuminating sessions with tech experts, delved into the realms of connectivity and innovation, and contributed to insightful panel discussions on crucial topics such as diversity, green skills, and sustainability.

Huawei_Unveils_Expansion_of_its_Talent_Development_Program_in_Rome_this_Summer

Continue Reading

The pinnacle of the event, the Closing Ceremony, reverberated with the theme of international cooperation as a cornerstone for crafting a sustainable future for European talent. As we bid farewell to this enriching week of collaboration, Huawei proudly acknowledged the collective strides taken towards fostering innovation, knowledge exchange, and a shared commitment to a sustainable future.

Prof. Shahbaz Khan, Director of the UNESCO Multisectoral Regional Office for East Asia, said during the closing event: "We are delighted to see UNESCO and Huawei's visions align with each other on eradicating digital illiteracy in young people. On February 2023, Huawei become an associate member of the UNESCO Global Alliance for Literacy (GAL). As the first private company to be an associate member of GAL, Huawei is committed to enhance educators' use of technology in developing countries."

Also at the closing ceremony, the Senior Vice President of Huawei Europe, Radoslaw Kedzia, announced a planned expansion of Seeds for the Future in Europe: "Huawei is proud to unveil a new chapter in the "Seeds for the future" program – an immersive, fully offline edition set to take place in Rome, Italy, in July 2024. This initiative, driven by the spirit of international collaboration and dialogue, will bring together students from diverse corners of Europe to converge in one city, fostering a vibrant ecosystem for learning and collaborative development of Tech4Good startup ideas."

Earlier on, Huawei had unveiled the launch of a Seeds for the Future Scholarship program designed to support talented ICT students in the Netherlands, Bulgaria and Cyprus. This initiative underscores the company's steadfast commitment to cultivating and nurturing exceptional talent.

Underlining the importance of such opportunities for students, the Ambassador of Cyprus, Martha Mavrommatis, speaking on behalf of the Minister of Education, Sports and Youth, Dr Athena Michaelidou, congratulated Huawei for the successful event and the students for all their efforts towards a sustainable and ecofriendly development. She said: "Companies like Huawei are making investments themselves, in parallel with institutional initiatives, like those of European Union and the member states. Huawei Seeds for the Future program, as the name suggests, is deeply engaged in identifying localized talent and in enhancing knowledge-sharing among professionals and youth."

Also present, Annette Nijs, Former State Secretary for Education in the Netherlands, noted: "The commitment of Huawei to encourage students who embrace technology is as admirable as it is important. After all, technology will continue to create a fundamental shift in the way we work and live. ICT students of today will use technology in their careers to give wings to the changes of our societies."

The Ambassador of Moldova, Dumitru Braghis, added: "Seeds for the Future, as Huawei's flagship CSR program, not only exemplifies corporate responsibility but also showcases a commitment to guiding young talent globally. The program, designed to shape the next generation of leaders in the digital age, goes beyond technical skills. It promotes a sense of global citizenship, encourages cultural exchange, and fosters an entrepreneurial spirit."

Photo -