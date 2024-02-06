(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

The global wi-fi 6, wi-fi 6E and wi-fi 7 chipset market is expected to reach an estimated $50.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.8% from 2024 to 2030.

The future of the global wi-fi 6, wi-fi 6E and wi-fi 7 chipset market looks promising with opportunities in the residential/consumer, commercial, industrial, smart city, transportation & logistic, and government & defense markets. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for higher bandwidth and lower latency, proliferation of connected devices, and expansion of wi-fi 6E and wi-fi 7 availability.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies wi-fi 6, wi-fi 6E and wi-fi 7 chipset companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market Insights



Wi-fi 6 will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the escalating need for high-speed network connectivity.

Within this market, commercial will remain the largest segment due to sharp rise in demand for better wireless connectivity in corporate offices. APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the notable increase in funding for the development of laptops, routers, and smartphones equipped with wi-fi 6 and 6E chipsets.

Features of the Global Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market



Market Size Estimates: Wi-fi 6, wi-fi 6E and wi-fi 7 chipset market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Wi-fi 6, wi-fi 6E and wi-fi 7 chipset market size by chipset type, device type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Wi-fi 6, wi-fi 6E and wi-fi 7 chipset market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different chipset types, device types, applications, and regions for the wi-fi 6, wi-fi 6E and wi-fi 7 chipset market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the wi-fi 6, wi-fi 6E and wi-fi 7 chipset market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Chipset Type

3.3.1: Wi-Fi 6

3.3.2: Wi-Fi 6E

3.3.3: Wi-Fi 7

3.4: Global Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Device Type

3.4.1: WLAN Infrastructure Devices

3.4.2: Consumer Devices

3.4.3: Wireless Cameras

3.4.4: Industrial IoT Devices

3.4.5: Connected Vehicles

3.4.6: Drones

3.4.7: Others

3.5: Global Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Application

3.5.1: Residentials/Consumers

3.5.2: Commercial

3.5.3: Industrial

3.5.4: Smart City

3.5.5: Transportation & Logistics

3.5.6: Government & Defense

3.5.7: Others

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Region

4.2: North American Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market

4.2.2: North American Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Application: Residentials/Consumers, Commercial, Industrial, Smart City, Transportation & Logistics, Government & Defense, and Others

4.3: European Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market

4.3.1: European Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Chipset Type: Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, and Wi-Fi 7

4.3.2: European Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Application: Residentials/Consumers, Commercial, Industrial, Smart City, Transportation & Logistics, Government & Defense, and Others

4.4: APAC Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market

4.4.1: APAC Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Chipset Type: Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, and Wi-Fi 7

4.4.2: APAC Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Application: Residentials/Consumers, Commercial, Industrial, Smart City, Transportation & Logistics, Government & Defense, and Others

4.5: ROW Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market

4.5.1: ROW Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Chipset Type: Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, and Wi-Fi 7

4.5.2: ROW Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Application: Residentials/Consumers, Commercial, Industrial, Smart City, Transportation & Logistics, Government & Defense, and Others

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Chipset Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Device Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Application

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Broadcom

7.2: Qualcomm Technologies

7.3: Intel

7.4: Celeno

7.5: MediaTek

7.6: Texas Instruments

7.7: Cypress Semiconductor

