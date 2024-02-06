Saving Lives With CPR: My First Aid Course Responds To Family Drowning Tragedy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The recent family drowning in Philip Island, underscores the vital role of first aid and CPR knowledge, says My First Aid Course

- Mal Thompson, Managing Director, My First Aid Course

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The heart-wrenching incident involving the loss of four family members at a Victorian beach this week has prompted Brisbane first aid training provider My First Aid Course to emphasise the critical importance of first aid and CPR skills, particularly for families frequenting aquatic environments.

The tragedy unfolded near Philip Island, where a family visiting from overseas and interstate, encountered peril in the waters due to sudden and unforeseen changes in conditions. "This devastating event serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of water-related activities and the absolute necessity for preparedness," stated Mal Thompson, Managing Director of My First Aid Course.

Thompson reflected on the inclination of families to enjoy time at waterways and beaches, highlighting the ever-present risk of accidents. "Understanding how to perform life saving CPR and first aid is not just beneficial – it's crucial. It could very well be the difference between life and death," Thompson remarked. He further noted that timely CPR intervention after non-fatal drowning incidents could significantly enhance survival chances by up to 50%.

The alarming statistics in the National Drowning Report 2023 by Royal Life Saving Australia reveal 281 drowning deaths within the year, with 44% occurring in coastal settings, predominantly at beaches. These figures reinforce the need for water safety and preparedness.

Echoing Royal Life Saving Australia's recommendations, My First Aid Course strongly advocates for continuous supervision of children, acquiring first aid skills from reputable providers, wearing life jackets for river and creek activities, and heeding beach safety flags.

"Awareness of one's abilities and vigilance in monitoring conditions are paramount in preventing tragedies," Thompson advises.

To address this urgent need, My First Aid Course offers comprehensive training tailored for individuals leading busy lives, combining online theory with practical assessment. "Equipping at least one family member with these skills for a small investment of around one hundred dollars and a few hours of a morning is a no-brainer," Thompson asserts, urging families to prioritise safety education.

For detailed information on first aid and CPR training opportunities in Brisbane, visit the My First Aid Course website.

