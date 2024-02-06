Gamma Expands Global Footprint with Acquisition of Coolwave Communications

(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) London, UK 6th February 2024 – Gamma Communications plc (“Gamma”), a leading technology-based provider of communication services across Europe, announces its strategic acquisition of Coolwave Communications Limited (“Coolwave”), a prominent international SMS and voice services provider. This acquisition highlights Gamma's efforts to bolster its global presence and enhance its voice services portfolio.



Gamma currently provides UK communication services to a significant number of the worlds UCaaS, CPaaS & CCaaS providers as well as several hyperscalers and this acquisition will enhance our delivery of voice services in over 100+ countries. Additionally, this helps accelerate the execution of Gamma’s overall strategy by serving the communication needs of global organisations both large and small, by providing a highly scalable technical footprint. This will underpin the SIP, Microsoft Direct Routing and Operator Connect propositions as Gamma expands internationally.



Mike Mills, Director of Service Providers at Gamma, is excited about the acquisition of Coolwave and the prospects it brings for global enablement, commenting "The acquisition of Coolwave aligns perfectly with our strategy to expand our global footprint and provide world-class voice & SMS services to customers. This move enhances our competitive position and empowers us to offer even more innovative solutions."



Ronan Higgins, Commercial Director of Coolwave, added "We are thrilled to join forces with Gamma; it is a great move for Coolwave. This partnership allows us to combine our strengths, technology, and customer relationships with Gamma's resources, size, brand, and energy. Together, we can bring extra services to our customer base and deliver unparalleled voice and messaging services to businesses across the globe."



Daryl Pile, Managing Director of Gamma Business, added "The Coolwave team and capabilities are a superb complimentary fit to our Service Provider team. Together we now deliver a range of internationally available services to over 400 existing customers. It will enable us to expand existing relationships and drive new ones, accelerating growth in the global voice services market."



Further information and updates will be shared in due course. We appreciate the continued trust and support of our stakeholders. Q Advisors acted as exclusive financial advisor to Coolwave Communications.



