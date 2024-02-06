Tomorrow: Press Conference On Bills To Fund Alcohol Harms Alleviation Fund

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SANTA FE, N.M., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol Justice is reporting that tomorrow, Wednesday, February 7 at 11 a.m., Representative Joanne Ferrary, Senator Antoinette Sedillo Lopez and Senator Shannon Pinto will hold a press conference on their "Liquor Tax Changes & Uses" legislation (HB 179 and SB 147). HB 147 is scheduled to be heard in the Tax and Revenue Committee on Wednesday morning.

WHAT: Update of current legislation to improve public safety and address the harms that alcohol-related incidents cause in New Mexico.

WHEN: Wednesday February 7, 2024, at 11 a.m.

WHO:



Representative Joanne Ferrary

Senator Antoinette Sedillo Lopez

Senator Shannon Pinto

Democratic colleagues

Experts in health policy Victims of alcohol-related crimes

WHERE: ROOM 315, New Mexico Capitol Building

R.S.V.P: Media and observers who would like to attend should R.S.V.P. to Matthew Gloudemans at [email protected] . This event will be in-person only.

Contact: Matthew Gloudemans

Email: [email protected]

Cell: 505.440.6026

