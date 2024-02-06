Tomorrow: Press Conference On Bills To Fund Alcohol Harms Alleviation Fund

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SANTA FE, N.M., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol Justice is reporting that tomorrow, Wednesday, February 7 at 11 a.m., Representative Joanne Ferrary, Senator Antoinette Sedillo Lopez and Senator Shannon Pinto will hold a press conference on their "Liquor Tax Changes & Uses" legislation (HB 179 and SB 147). HB 147 is scheduled to be heard in the Tax and Revenue Committee on Wednesday morning.
WHAT: Update of current legislation to improve public safety and address the harms that alcohol-related incidents cause in New Mexico.
WHEN: Wednesday February 7, 2024, at 11 a.m.
WHO:
Representative Joanne Ferrary Senator Antoinette Sedillo Lopez Senator Shannon Pinto Democratic colleagues Experts in health policy Victims of alcohol-related crimes
WHERE: ROOM 315, New Mexico Capitol Building
R.S.V.P: Media and observers who would like to attend should R.S.V.P. to Matthew Gloudemans at [email protected] . This event will be in-person only.
Contact: Matthew Gloudemans
Email: [email protected]
Cell: 505.440.6026
SOURCE Alcohol Justice
MENAFN06022024003732001241ID1107819369
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.