African American Women Trucking Association Wraps Up Successful Inaugural Fundraising Gala

DECATUR, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The African American Women Trucking Association (AAWTA) marked a momentous occasion with its 1st Annual“The Power to Drive Change Fundraising Gala” on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at the Love Official Event Center on 2030 Powers Ferry Road in Atlanta, GA. The exclusive event celebrated the launch of their groundbreaking initiative, "The Power to Drive Change," dedicated to increasing the representation of African American women in the trucking industry. As well as the growth and development through partnerships and Affiliate members of the AAWTA Community.The star-studded evening unfolded with elegance, featuring a red carpet entrance adorned with the colors that represent "AAWTA". The event showcased the accomplishments of the association through billboards of encouragement. BMI singer/songwriter and celebrity host Christian Nelson led the evening's festivities.WeBrand Media captured red-carpet interviews hosted by Madison Recording Artist "Couga" of Humble Sound/Empire Records, focusing on VIP and celebrity guests' contributions to the trucking industry and their support for“AAWTA”.In attendance were“AAWTA” members, representatives from the trucking community, community supporters, and notable celebrities such as Jeremy Meeks (International Model, Actor, Author), Carlos Spencer & Michael "Mike Mike" Phillips (95 South), Justin Jayes (Actor), Melissa Meeks (Reality Star), Michelle Foye (Reality TV), Chef Tregaye (OWN TV "Tregaye's Way"), and Nicole Ward (Founder of AAWTA, Public Figure & Philanthropist).The night featured compelling guest speakers, including AAWTA members Lola Taylor "3D Dispatch", Natasha Jones "HD Screening & Laboratory", and Dee "Truckin With Dee," as well as entrepreneurship and business development speakers Randi O, Isaac Hamm III, and Chef Tregaye.Jeremy Meeks led the AAWTA celebratory toast, setting the tone for an evening filled with entertainment provided by DJ Gotta Strut, a special performance by the legendary 90's Bass Group 95 South ("Woop There It Is"), and live music by G.Nation.The Power to Drive Change Scholarship:AAWTA founders Nicole Ward & Donna Sheppard recognized their education partners Kameel Gaines Rig on Wheels and Zeta Driving School, awarding a certificate of partnership and presenting three trucking scholarship awards to Tenekia“Tee: Burton, Tasha Hairston, Valerie Musgrove.The "Power to Drive Change '' full scholarship, provided by AAWTA and sponsored by Zeta Driving School, offers community members an opportunity for a full scholarship to trucking school, driver development with Rig on Wheels, and mentorship with AAWTA for (12) months. This ongoing initiative will continue throughout 2024, with AAWTA committed to raising funds and awareness.Event Success Acknowledgments: AAWTA Extends Gratitude to Diverse Sponsors:The sold-out event, attended by over 100 people, not only informed guests about AAWTA's mission but also showcased its impact on the community.To learn more about AAWTA, become a member, or support the "Power to Drive Change," visitThe triumph of the "AAWTA" inaugural event owes much to the generous support of over 30 small businesses and major corporations. Notable sponsors that contributed to the success of the event include Top Golf, Mister Car Wash, First Watch, Atlanta Botanicals, Atlanta History Center, Tiff's Treats Cookie Delivery, The Corner Cup, ASW Distillery, Flower Child, Let's Roam, FRC, and many more.Liquor sponsors include Tito's Handmade Vodka and Post Meridian.The sponsor support played a crucial role in elevating the experience and ensuring the event's positive impact. The collaboration with these esteemed sponsors reflects the diverse and widespread support for "AAWTA" and its mission."We extend our sincere gratitude to each member, contributor, and sponsor for their unwavering commitment to empowering African American women in the trucking industry. Their support is instrumental in advancing our mission and making a lasting impact in the lives of those we aim to uplift."-Nicole Ward, Co-founder of AAWTA,To see images from the event, please go toWhat's next for AAWTA, and how you can get involved!:Stay tuned for the release of their upcoming 2024 calendar and the announcement of their 2nd Annual "Power to Drive Change" Fundraising Event scheduled for October 24, 2024, promising an even bigger and better experience at a private location in Atlanta, GA.

