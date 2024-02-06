Gresham Ford Leads The Charge In Electric Vehicles With Impressive Sales And Eco-Friendly Practices

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gresham Ford is a certified EV Oregon Ford Dealership

Mach-E makes your phone your key

In an era where sustainability and innovation drive the automotive industry, Gresham Ford stands as a leader in electric vehicles (EVs).

- Preston Wills, General ManagerGRESHAM, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gresham Ford is making significant strides in the automotive industry with its robust commitment to electric vehicles (EVs), particularly highlighted by the soaring sales of Ford's Mustang Mach-E. The dealership has reported a remarkable 61% increase in sales from the previous year, positioning the Mach-E as the second-best-selling electric SUV in the United States, trailing only behind Tesla's Model Y.Preston Wills, General Manager of Gresham Ford, expressed his enthusiasm about the growing demand for EVs. "The response to the Mustang Mach-E has been overwhelmingly positive. It reflects not only the increasing consumer interest in electric vehicles but also our commitment to offering cutting-edge options," said Wills.However, Gresham Ford's focus extends beyond sales figures. The dealership is actively promoting the numerous benefits of EVs, including enhanced driving dynamics and environmental advantages. "Electric vehicles offer smoother acceleration, quieter operation, and lower maintenance costs, not to mention their reduced environmental impact," Wills explained.In line with its eco-friendly ethos, Gresham Ford has been a consistent participant in the Gresham Green Business Certification for 17 years and holds an ECOBOZ certification from the State of Oregon. The dealership has invested over $1.5 million in advanced vehicle chargers, equipment, and training, aiming to achieve Elite Ford EV status. "Our dedication goes beyond sales; it's about fostering sustainable practices within our community," Wills added.The dealership's commitment is also evident in its promotion of the Ford F-150 Lightning, an all-electric version of America's best-selling vehicle. The Lightning redefines traditional truck capabilities with its impressive speed, range, and advanced features, including a high-end range of up to 300 miles on a single charge and standard four-wheel drive.Choosing a local dealership like Gresham Ford offers prospective EV buyers a community-oriented experience and supports the local economy. The dealership's understanding of Oregon's unique climate and driving conditions enables it to provide tailored advice and service.Gresham Ford's green initiatives extend beyond vehicle sales. The dealership's commitment to eco-friendly practices and technology innovation is a significant contribution to a sustainable automotive future. This commitment is further exemplified by the recognition of Bess Wills, Co-Owner of Gresham Ford, who received global acclaim for her community service efforts through the 'Contribute to the Community Program'.Moreover, Gresham Ford prides itself on transparency and honesty in its operations. The dealership ensures a no-hassle experience with clear pricing, adhering to a policy against charging over the MSRP, except for special production performance vehicles.Celebrating its 20th anniversary under the current ownership and management, Gresham Ford remains dedicated to customer service, community involvement, and environmental sustainability. This milestone reflects the dealership's integral role in the community and its commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences.

