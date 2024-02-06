Lingerie Market To Hit USD 11.6 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lingerie Industry is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.4% during the period 2023-2032 due to the shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly products.

Lingerie Market size could reach USD 11.6 billion by 2032. The surge of e-commerce platforms and continuous product launches will accelerate the business expansion of cars over 2023–2032.

The convenience of online shopping enhances accessibility, while a steady stream of new lingerie products caters to evolving consumer preferences. This dynamic combination will contribute to market expansion by offering a diverse range of choices and creating a competitive landscape.

For instance, in 2023, Victoria's Secret, the US-based lingerie and lifestyle brand, introduced its complete range of women's lingerie and sleepwear on its India e-commerce store for the first time, extending its full product offering to customers throughout the country. This launch enhances market strength by providing a wider product range and increasing accessibility for Indian consumers.

Silk lingerie to gain popularity

The lingerie market from the silk segment will experience a substantial upswing by 2032 due to its luxurious appeal and inherent qualities. Silk lingerie is favored for its softness, breathability, and natural sheen, offering a premium experience. As consumers increasingly prioritize comfort and quality, the silk segment will stand out. The versatility of silk in lingerie designs, coupled with its timeless allure, will position it as a key player in defining the market's landscape.

Online platform to retain its prominence as a distribution channel

The online platform segment could contribute decently to the lingerie industry share throughout 2023–2032, fueled by the convenience and accessibility it offers to consumers. As e-commerce continues to thrive, companies invest in user-friendly interfaces, virtual fitting solutions, and personalized experiences. The ease of online shopping, coupled with discreet transactions, will position the online platform segment at the forefront of lingerie retail, shaping the industry's evolving landscape.

North America to lead the lingerie market

North America lingerie industry will grow at a significant CAGR from 2023 to 2032, driven by a combination of factors, including a robust fashion industry, changing consumer preferences, and a growing awareness of body positivity and inclusivity. The region's well-established retail infrastructure and the influence of popular culture contribute to North America's significant market presence, positioning it as a key contributor to shaping the lingerie industry outlook.

Lingerie Market Players

Prominent companies operating in the lingerie industry include Jockey International Inc., Chantelle Group, Hanesbrands Inc., Zivame, Victoria's Secret, La Perla, and Gap Inc., among others.

Companies are strategically augmenting their market share through innovative designs, sustainable practices, and effective marketing strategies. By embracing inclusivity and diversifying product offerings, these players cater to evolving consumer preferences. Furthermore, the incorporation of technology in lingerie design and production enhances their competitive edge. Proactive engagement with social and environmental issues also resonates with conscious consumers.

For instance, in 2024, Temperley London introduced a new line featuring lingerie and sleepwear, expanding its offerings to cater to consumers seeking refined and comfortable intimate apparel. The launch complements the brand's diverse fashion portfolio.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Lingerie market 360o synopsis, 2018 - 2032

2.2 Business trends

2.2.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM), 2023 - 2032

2.3 Regional trends

2.4 Product trends

2.5 Distribution Channel trends

2.6 Material trends

Chapter 3 Lingerie market Insights

3.1 Impact of COVID-19

3.2 Impact of the Russia-Ukraine war

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4 Technology & innovation landscape

3.5 Patent analysis

3.6 Key news and initiatives

3.6.1 Partnership/Collaboration

3.6.2 Merger/Acquisition

3.6.3 Investment

3.6.4 Product launch & innovation

3.7 Regulatory landscape

3.8 Impact forces

3.8.1 Growth drivers

3.8.1.1 Changing fashion trends

3.8.1.2 Shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly products

3.8.1.3 Innovative product designs and materials

3.8.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.8.2.1 Availability of counterfeit products

3.8.2.2 Lack of awareness

3.9 Growth potential analysis

3.10 Porter's analysis

3.11 PESTEL analysis

