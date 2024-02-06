Renowned Psychologist Dr. Peter J. Favaro Releases Staying In Love: Secret Recipes For Making Love Last

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nurturing Lasting Love with Dr. Peter J. Favaro's "Staying in Love: Secret Recipes for Making Love Last"

UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Falling in love is easy. Staying in love, however, requires dedication, effort, and the right ingredients. Renowned psychologist, author, and educator, Dr. Peter J. Favaro, Ph.D. , unveils his latest masterpiece, "Staying in Love: Secret Recipes for Making Love Last ," a heartfelt guide to nurturing and fortifying relationships for the long haul.Drawing from over three decades of experience in counseling individuals and couples, Dr. Favaro offers a fresh perspective on the intricacies of love and commitment. "Staying in Love" isn't just a book; it's an invitation to join Dr. Peter at his table, where he serves up wisdom, humor, and practical advice on sustaining meaningful connections.With a folksy charm and insightful anecdotes, Dr. Favaro navigates the complexities of love, weaving together the art of relationship-building with the joy of culinary metaphor. Readers are treated to a banquet of insights, from rekindling romance to weathering storms together, all presented in a format that is both relatable and nourishing."Over 50 percent of marriages end in divorce. Not enough attention is paid to how couples can keep their love after the honeymoon is over," explains Dr. Favaro. "My book serves as both self-help and a valuable resource for professionals working with couples, offering a roadmap for reconnection, rebuilding, and creating recipes for lasting love."About the Author: Dr. Peter J. Favaro, Ph.D., is a distinguished child and adolescent psychologist specializing in custody and parenting time evaluations, civility, and abuse evaluations. He serves as the director of SmartParenting The Family Center in Port Washington and the Center for Improved Human Relationships in New York City. With 19 books to his name, including "Understanding Child Development" and "Anger Management: 6 Critical Steps for a Calmer Life," Dr. Favaro's expertise and compassionate approach have earned him recognition as an expert witness in state and federal courts."Staying in Love: Secret Recipes for Making Love Last" is now available for purchase. For more information about Dr. Peter J. Favaro and his work, please visit centerihr.

Peter J. Favaro, Ph.D. on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford