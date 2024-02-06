               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Two Killed, Five Wounded In Gun Shot At Istanbul Courthouse: Minister


2/6/2024 8:06:34 PM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISTANBUL, Feb 7 (NNN-TRT) – Two people were killed and five others were wounded yesterday, in a gun attack in front of the Istanbul Caglayan Courthouse, said Interior Minister, Ali Yerlikaya.

“At 11:46 a.m. local time, (0846 GMT) today (yesterday), an attack was attempted against the checkpoint, in front of Gate C of Istanbul Caglayan Courthouse,” Yerlikaya said, on social media platform X.

Two attackers were captured dead, Yerlikaya said, noting that, five people, including three police officers, were wounded in the attack.

Many police and special operations teams were sent to the area, blocking the entrance and exit of the courthouse, located on the European side of the city, NTV broadcaster said.– NNN-TRT

