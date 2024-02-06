(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Indonesia Data Center Colocation Market is projected to reach a value of $1.32 billion by 2028 from $300 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 28%

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of Indonesia's colocation data center industry, offering insights into the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects within the market. It goes beyond trends and includes a competitive landscape assessment, showcasing market share analysis based on IT power capacity and revenue for key colocation operators.

Indonesia is one of the major economies among ASEAN countries. The data center market in Indonesia has been growing rapidly and is the second major market after Singapore. The Indonesia data center market has several local and global colocation operators and newer players. The rapid growth in digitalization in the MSME sector and the increase in the number of technology firms in the country will keep driving colocation demand in the market.

Indonesia hosts around 74 operational colocation data centers, most of which are developed according to Tier III standards. The country has local and global operators such as Telkom Indonesia, NTT Global Data Centers, DCI Indonesia, Biznet Data Center, etc. The significant increase in demand for cloud storage is driving cloud operators to invest in the market by opening cloud regions or establishing an on-ramp presence in colocation data centers. For instance, In October 2022, Huawei Cloud planned to launch a new cloud region in Indonesia with three availability zones in Jakarta, Indonesia.

In terms of connectivity, Indonesia has over 50 existing submarine cables, such as the Australia-Singapore cable, Batam Sarawak Internet Cable System (BaSICS), JaKa2LaDeMa, Jakarta-Bangka-Bintan-Batam-Singapore (B3JS), Moratelindo International Cable System-1 (MIC-1), SeaMeWe-5, and others. The cables connect Indonesia to markets such as Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, France, Egypt, the UAE, Malaysia, Oman, and others.

Due to the availability of several port locations, the country has several cables that connect one port to another, thus increasing internal connectivity. For instance, the JaKa2LaDeMa cable connects locations in Indonesia such as Denpasar, Mataram, Sangata, Beculuk, Toweli, and others.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS REPORT?



A transparent research methodology and insights on the market's colocation of demand and supply.

Market size available regarding utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

Market size available regarding Full Build Vs. Installed Vs. Utilized IT Power Capacity and Occupancy %.

An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment in Indonesia and a comparison with the Global and APAC markets.

The study of the existing Indonesia data center market landscape and insightful predictions about Indonesia data center market size during the forecast period.

An analysis of Indonesia's current and future colocation demand by several industries.

The study on sustainability status in Indonesia

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in Indonesia. The snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in Indonesia.

Market Growth Factors



Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Indonesia

Sustainability Status in Indonesia

Submarine Cables & Cloud Connectivity Cloud On-Ramps & Investment in Indonesia

Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis



Colocation Market by Revenue

Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation

Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing Key Pricing Trends

Competitive Landscape



Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

Market Share by Colocation Revenue

Market Share by IT Power Capacity

Existing Colocation Operators New Colocation Operators

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Indonesia



Facilities Covered (Existing): 74

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 17

Coverage: 17+ Cities

Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Indonesia



Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)

Retail Colocation Revenue (2022-2028)

Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2022-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends.

Existing Colocation Operators



NTT Global Data Centers

DCI Indonesia

Telkom Indonesia

Princeton Digital Group

Biznet Data Center

Internetindo Data Centra (IDC Indonesia)

Indosat Ooredoo Lintasarta

Indonet (Edge DC)

Moratelindo Nusantara Data Center (NDC)

Graha Teknologi Nusantara (GTN) (EdgeConneX)

IndoKeppel Data Centres

Nex

Elitery Data Center

DTP

Cyber Data International

Space DC Datacomm

New Colocation Operators



BDx

Data Center First

Digital Edge DC

Edge Centres

EdgeConneX

Equinix

Evolution Data Centres

K2 Data Centres

MettaDC

Minoro Energi Indonesia

Pure Data Centres Group

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

AtriaDC

NeutraDC SEAX Indonesia Pratama

