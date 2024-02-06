National College Resources Foundation Kicks Off Its Milestone Anniversary Weekend With Step Show Competition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Scholarship winners with NCRF Founder Dr. Theresa Price and Celebrity Ambassadors

Weekend also features 25th Annual Los Angeles Black College ExpoTM on Saturday and Super Bowl Charity Watch Party on Sunday

- Dr. Theresa Price, Founder and CEO of NCRFLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) launches its 25th Annual Los Angeles Black College ExpoTM celebratory weekend with a $10,000 Divine 9 Step Show Competition from 7 pm – 10 pm, Friday, February 9, 2024, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, Meeting Room 403, 1201 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, California 90015.Hosted by surprise celebrity guests, the 25th Anniversary Step Show features Sororities and Fraternities known as the Divine 9, competing for $10,000 in prize winnings. This energy-filled, inspirational event celebrates Black culture by blending African traditions with popular culture and rhythm.This rich tradition that originated at most Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) is also known as Black Greek Letter Organizations. Today, hundreds of chapters at HBCUs and other institutions of higher learning have been formed.“We wanted to kick off our 25th Anniversary by sharing not only the rich history and legacy of HBCUs, but to also show support of sororities and fraternities that commit countless hours volunteering to empower young people to seek higher education and the importance of giving back,” says NCRF Founder and CEO, Dr. Theresa Price.A weekend of grand activities is planned for BCE's 25th Anniversary. For tickets, please visit or for more information call 877-427-4100.25th Anniversary Black College Expo Weekend Events:.Friday, February 9th, the $10,000 Step Show Competition, from 7 pm – 9 pm at the Los Angeles Convention Center. For more information visit.Saturday February 10th, the 25th Annual Los Angeles Black College ExpoTM, will provide students access to a diverse range of over 200 colleges and universities, including over 40 historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Students can be accepted to colleges on the spot, have application fees waived and earn scholarships! For tickets visit.Sunday, February 11th, Super Bowl Charity Watch Party at Senator Jones in Santa Monica powered by NCRF's Student Athlete Program (SAP) in celebration of 25 years. For presale tickets visitNCRF welcomes donations to support and connect underserved and underrepresented students to college, careers and beyond!Follow/Subscribe to NCRF TV today on YouTube at:About the Black College EXPONow in its 25th year, Black College ExpoTM (BCE) is a trademarked program of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs. BCE was founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. NCRF's mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF's vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.

