COMSOVE Prepares To Introduce Natural Born Urbanite All-Electric Model FIRIQ

COMSOVE FIRIQ: Natural Born Urbanite

COMSOVE is gearing up to unveil its latest innovation designed for urban living - the FIRIQ model.

SKOPJE, NORTH MACEDONIA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- COMSOVE is gearing up to unveil its latest innovation designed for urban living - the FIRIQ model. FIRIQ, crafted as an inherently urban electric vehicle, stands out with its compact size, long range accorrding to the class, full roof curved solar supported and fully electric capabilities, offering a glimpse into the comfort of city driving with zero emissions.COMSOVE is target set to redefine urban mobility with the introduction of the FIRIQ model. Tailored for city life, FIRIQ's inherent urban design ensures easy maneuverability (Turning Radius 4.2 m) through narrow streets, providing drivers with a practical and efficient urban driving experience. Its fully electric structure enables emission-free driving, presenting an environmentally friendly option for city dwellers.The COMSOVE FIRIQ is a urbanistic vehicle with dimensions measuring 2850/1500/1530 mm and a wheelbase of 2020 mm. It has a single electric motors for 25 kW. Its top speed reaches 90 km/h. The COMSOVE FIRIQ has a Lithium (NCM622) battery option from CATL for 23.04 kWh, good for 301 km (Sports mode) and 380 km (ECO mode) of range. Power consumption 6 kWh/100 km with ECO mode.The FIRIQ will enter the European market in May this year. It has the potential to become the COMSOVE's new bestseller. The FIRIQ will soon be available for pre-order on COMSOVE's official website .

