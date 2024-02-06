Hba1c Testing Market Report 2024: Global Trends, Forecast And Competitive Analysis 2018-2023 And 2024-2030

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The global HbA1c testing market is expected to reach an estimated $3.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.5% from 2024 to 2030.

The future of the global HbA1c testing market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital &clinic, diagnostic laboratorie, homecare, and research institution markets. The major drivers for this market are growing incidence of diabetes and increasing awareness regarding glycemic control.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies HbA1c testing companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

HbA1c Testing Market Insights



Turbidimetric inhibition immunoassay is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period as it delivers accurate results and are cost effective.

Within this market, hospital & clinic will remain the largest segment due to growing geriatric population. North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increase in number of activities like research and awareness campaigns in the region.

Features of the Global HbA1c Testing Market



Market Size Estimates: HbA1c testing market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: HbA1c testing market size by type, technology, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: HbA1c testing market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different types, technologies, end uses, and regions for the HbA1c testing market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the HbA1c testing market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global HbA1c Testing Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global HbA1c Testing Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global HbA1c Testing Market by Type

3.3.1: Instruments

3.3.2: Reagents

3.3.3: Kits

3.4: Global HbA1c Testing Market by Technology

3.4.1: Ion Exchange HPLC

3.4.2: Enzymatic assay

3.4.3: Affinity Binding Chromatography

3.4.4: Turbidimetric Inhibition Immunoassay

3.4.5: Others

3.5: Global HbA1c Testing Market by End Use

3.5.1: Hospitals and Clinics

3.5.2: Diagnostic Laboratories

3.5.3: Homecare

3.5.4: Research Institution

3.5.5: Others

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global HbA1c Testing Market by Region

4.2: North American HbA1c Testing Market

4.2.1: North American HbA1c Testing Market by Technology: Ion Exchange HPLC, Enzymatic assay, Affinity Binding Chromatography, Turbidimetric Inhibition Immunoassay, and Others

4.2.2: North American HbA1c Testing Market by End Use: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Homecare, Research Institution, and Others

4.3: European HbA1c Testing Market

4.3.1: European HbA1c Testing Market by Technology: Ion Exchange HPLC, Enzymatic assay, Affinity Binding Chromatography, Turbidimetric Inhibition Immunoassay, and Others

4.3.2: European HbA1c Testing Market by End Use: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Homecare, Research Institution, and Others

4.4: APAC HbA1c Testing Market

4.4.1: APAC HbA1c Testing Market by Technology: Ion Exchange HPLC, Enzymatic assay, Affinity Binding Chromatography, Turbidimetric Inhibition Immunoassay, and Others

4.4.2: APAC HbA1c Testing Market by End Use: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Homecare, Research Institution, and Others

4.5: ROW HbA1c Testing Market

4.5.1: ROW HbA1c Testing Market by Technology: Ion Exchange HPLC, Enzymatic assay, Affinity Binding Chromatography, Turbidimetric Inhibition Immunoassay, and Others

4.5.2: ROW HbA1c Testing Market by End Use: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Homecare, Research Institution, and Others

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global HbA1c Testing Market by Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global HbA1c Testing Market by Technology

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global HbA1c Testing Market by End Use

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global HbA1c Testing Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global HbA1c Testing Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global HbA1c Testing Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global HbA1c Testing Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Abbott

7.2: Bio-Rad Laboratories

7.3: ARKRAY

7.4: Danaher

7.5: F. Hoffmann-La Roche

