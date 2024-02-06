(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Believes Relisting Shares to a U.S. Exchange Would Unlock Significant Value as Business Fundamentals Support a Share Price of HK$45 to HK$70
Believes Sol de Janeiro Alone Could be Worth HK$40+ Per Share
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A fund managed by Butler Hall Capital LLC, with current ownership of 1.5mm shares of L'Occitane International (“L'Occitane” or the“Company”), has issued an open letter to the Company's board of directors regarding the potential bid for L'Occitane.
A full copy of the letter to the board and a supporting presentation are attached below and are available at:
CONTACT: Contacts:
Michael Rybak
424-644-6008
Brad Lundy
424-644-6009
