Cedar Creek Capital And TEM Capital Announce Exclusive Investor Meetup With Tarek El Moussa And AJ Osborne

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Accredited investors are welcomed to join on February 7th for an in-depth investment presentation, followed by a Q&A session from the self storage investment moguls.Cedar Creek Capital - a private equity firm specializing in self-storage with 350mm in AUM across 7 states and over 20 years of experience in the self-storage asset class - in partnership with TEM Capital, is excited to announce an exclusive meetup to present their latest self storage development to accredited investors, featuring renowned real estate experts Tarek El Moussa and AJ Osborne. This highly anticipated event is scheduled for February 7th, from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM PST at the Hyatt Regency in Newport Beach, California.Event Details:Date and Time: February 7th, 1:30 PM - 3:30 PM PSTLocation: Hyatt Regency Newport Beach, CAAgenda: In-depth investment presentation about Surprise, AZ project, followed by a Q&A sessionThis event is a unique opportunity for investors to gain insights into the lucrative world of real estate investment, specifically focusing on the new self storage development project in Surprise, Arizona. Tarek El Moussa, a celebrated real estate investor and TV personality, alongside AJ Osborne, the CEO and Founder of Cedar Creek Capital, will lead an engaging and informative session.Attendees will be privy to an in-depth presentation on the potential and specifics of investing in the 170,00 rentable square-foot Surprise, Arizona development. This development promises to be a pivotal project in the area, offering investors a chance to be part of a high-value investment opportunity in one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States.Following the presentation, there will be a Q&A session where Osborne and El Moussa will address queries and provide further insights into the investment. This interaction is a rare chance for attendees to engage directly with two of the most knowledgeable and experienced professionals in the field.“We are thrilled to host this meetup with Tarek and share this exciting investment opportunity with our attendees,” said AJ Osborne.“Our collaboration aims to provide detailed insights and answer key questions about the Surprise, Arizona development, empowering investors to make informed decisions.”The event is exclusive to accredited investors interested in expanding their portfolios and gaining first-hand knowledge from leading experts. Seats are limited, and potential attendees are encouraged to register early to secure their participation in this not-to-be-missed event.The minimum investment is $50k for new investors. Those seeking further information about the Surprise, AZ project can attend the Newport Beach meetup by registering here: or join Cedar Creek's investment portal here:About AJ OsborneAJ Osborne is the CEO of Cedar Creek Capital and has an impressive 20 years of experience as a self-storage owner, operator, and developer. He is a founder and board member of the largest self-storage co-op, Storelocal, as well as Tenant Inc - a SaaS company supporting self-storage facility management. AJ has also written the No. 1 bestselling book on self-storage investing and hosts the top rated and listened to self-storage podcast, Self Storage Income. Accredited investors can find more information here: cedar/invest

