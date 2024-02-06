Govt Allocating Almost UAH 4.5B In Subventions For Recovery To Budgets In 11 Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers is allocating almost UAH 4.5 billion in subventions for recovery programs to local budgets in 11 regions of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this at a government meeting on Tuesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We are allocating almost UAH 4.5 billion in subventions for recovery programs to local budgets in eleven regions. These are funds to rebuild social and critical infrastructure," said Shmyhal.

He noted that last year Ukraine managed to restore 37,400 facilities, including 685 educational institutions, 390 medical and social institutions, almost 2,900 water, gas, and heat supply facilities, and 22,900 private and multi-storey residential buildings.

“We expect communities to use state aid effectively. The most important thing is for people to see the tangible results of the work of local authorities,” said Shmyhal.

As reported by Ukrinform, on February 5, the European Commission announced the signing of a guarantee agreement with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to support investment in Ukraine's recovery.