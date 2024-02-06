President Awards 173 Ukrainian Defenders, 105 Of Them Posthumously

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed three decrees to honor defenders of Ukraine with state awards.

The corresponding decrees were published on the president's website, Ukrinform reports.

By decree No.52/2024, the President awarded 43 servicemen with various state awards, including two of them posthumously. By decree No. 53, awards were granted to 53 servicemen, including 50 of them posthumously. By decree No.54, awards were presented to 77 servicemen, including 53 of them posthumously.

In total, by these decrees, awards were granted to 173 servicemen, 105 of them posthumously.

As reported, on February 2, President Zelensky awarded more than 290 defenders of Ukraine with state awards, 70 of them posthumously.

Photo: President's Office