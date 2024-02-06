Air Force Warns Of Enemy Drones Approaching Two Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has warned of the threat of enemy drone attacks in two regions.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Kherson and Mykolaiv regions - the threat of combat drone attacks!" the message says. Read also:
Russian kamikaze drones
, artillery attack Nikopol district
An air alert has been announced in these regions.
MENAFN06022024000193011044ID1107819202
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.