Air Force Warns Of Enemy Drones Approaching Two Regions

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has warned of the threat of enemy drone attacks in two regions.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Kherson and Mykolaiv regions - the threat of combat drone attacks!" the message says.

An air alert has been announced in these regions.