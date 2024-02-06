Canadian Military Shows How They Train Ukrainian Combat Medics

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Canadian Armed Forces have shown Ukrainian combat medics undergoing explosive threat awareness training.

That's according to the X account of Canada's military training mission UNIFIER, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Canadian Army sappers are working with Canadian Armed Forces medical technicians to provide explosive threat hazard awareness and recognition training to Armed Forces of Ukraine medics,” the post reads.

As reported, as part of Operation UNIFIER, the Canadian Armed Forces have trained nearly 40,000 Ukrainian military personnel since 2015. Since Russia's full-scale invasion, Canadian instructors left the territory of Ukraine, but in a few months the training was resumed in the UK, Poland and Latvia.

Photo: @CAFwithUkraine