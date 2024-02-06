More Than 30 Ukrainian Companies To Attend Recovery Conference In Tokyo

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 30 Ukrainian companies are expected to participate in the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which will take place in Tokyo on February 19-20, 2024.

The relevant statement was made by Nikkei Asia , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

As part of the conference, Japanese private- and public-sector organizations are likely to sign the memoranda of understanding with Ukrainian colleagues. Projects could be launched as soon as this year, mainly in western Ukraine.

The delegation of Ukrainian companies will also attend a bilateral business exchange forum being scheduled for the next day by the Chambers of Commerce of Ukraine, Japan and Tokyo.

The visit is being organized by the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UCCI).

The potential areas of cooperation include energy, infrastructure and agriculture, with a goal of boosting investment in Ukraine.

In an interview with Nikkei Asia, MaximTimchenko, CEO of Ukraine's largest private-sector energy company DTEK, noted that the company was holding talks with Japanese partners about the supplies for grid modernization, renewable projects, battery storage and other Japanese-produced equipment.

With solar and wind power investments, DTEK's total renewable generation capacity reached 1,900 megawatts, which is equivalent to the Kyiv region's energy consumption rate.

Timchenko mentioned that, amid the war, it is“much more secure to build more decentralized power generation”, such as solar power plants and wind farms, than big fossil fuel power stations. The latter are more vulnerable to military attacks.

Timchenko expressed hope for a“very concrete discussion with Japanese companies, banks and institutions” during the visit to Tokyo.

A reminder that, in November 2023, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to hold the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Tokyo.

On January 7, 2024, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister Yōko Kamikawa in Kyiv. Among other things, the parties discussed preparations for the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Tokyo.

Kamikawa confirmed that the Japanese side was preparing to sign a number of bilateral documents.

Photo: Eiki Hayashi