(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Get ready to tantalize your taste buds and satisfy your shopping cravings simultaneously. Saratoga® Spring Water proudly announces its sponsorship of The Pantry, a groundbreaking video-commerce cooking show that revolutionizes the way you experience culinary adventures, set to air on Spirits Network.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / NBTV Studios recently announced its upcoming production in collaboration with renowned restaurant owner and Top Chef star Tom Colicchio , titled " The Pantry ," set to premiere on Spirits Network in March. Saratoga® Spring Water will be featured in all six episodes of season one of the new series, which reinvents traditional cooking shows by directly incorporating Video-Commerce, or "V-Commerce." Viewers can experience NBTV's patented "Buy Bar" technology, allowing them to purchase featured products without navigating away from the video. Additional brand sponsors include Tequila Camarena , Crown Maple , Korin Knives , Made In Cookware and Kings County Distillery .

"Saratoga® Spring Water is excited to be a part of this new, groundbreaking show from Chef Tom Colicchio. Chef Colicchio has always stood for unparalleled quality and innovation in the culinary world, whether in his restaurants or on his shows. Saratoga® and Tom Colicchio are truly solidifying their mark on fine dining," said Brittany Aitken, Brand Manager for Saratoga® Spring Water.

Saratoga® Spring Water is sourced from carefully selected American springs and served at the finest of hotels and restaurants for 150 years.

Colicchio, who serves as Executive Producer and will helm the series, is recognized for his esteemed restaurants under Crafted Hospitality, such as "Craft" in New York City and Los Angeles, "Craftsteak" in Las Vegas, and contributions to TV and podcasts. The Pantry combines the spontaneity of "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee'' with the culinary innovation of "Chef's Table" in this bite-sized digital format. With over four decades in the culinary world, Chef Tom Colicchio is no stranger to fine dining. The series will showcase him alongside guests, whipping up exquisite dishes and cocktails from a well-stocked gourmet pantry. As viewers engage, they're prompted to shop the episode and replicate the showcased pairings or gift them to friends and loved ones. The show's guests include renowned celebrity chefs and restaurant owners and A-list actors.

"I've envisioned this concept for years and sought the ideal partner with the capabilities to make it a reality. NBTV offers both the production finesse and the technology to elevate traditional cooking shows," expressed Tom Colicchio.

NBTV Channels and Spirits Network Founder and CEO Nick Buzzell, stated, "Collaborating with Tom is a privilege. The show promises immense brand appeal allowing partners an unprecedented opportunity to be featured in the series and harness the power of our V-Commerce technology, redefining the traditional sponsorship model by offering viewers instant access to the ingredients and tools they need to recreate the magic in their own kitchens."

"The Pantry" will be accessible on Spirits Network's on-demand app and FAST channels reaching over 100 million devices, enabling an immersive watch, buy, and taste experience on their connected TVs and mobile devices.

Other brand partners of the show include Su Casa Mezcal , ChefShop , Colicchio Collection , Masienda , La Boite , Eddie's Pickles , Fishwife , Brodo , Blue Moon Acres and Tilit .

Spirits Network is a shoppable entertainment network featuring renowned experts & celebrities sharing tasting notes, cocktail recipes & stories from the world of spirits. Through the platform, users can watch stories, purchase from the top brands, and access exclusive products, gifts, and experiences. The network's original programming, produced by NBTV Studios, includes brand sponsors led by Diageo, Pernod Ricard, and Campari. Spirits Network continues to be the only dedicated channel for the wine and spirits community that celebrates its lifestyle, history, and culture through premium storytelling.

Viewers can stream their favorite Spirits Network shows at any time, from any location, at home or on-the-go. Compatible devices include Apple TV, Apple iOS, Android, and most Smart TVs, and is also available as a FAST Channel on VIZIO WatchFree+ Channel 505.

Spirits Network LLC is produced by NBTV Channels. NBTV Channels creates direct-to-consumer, streaming video-commerce channels, targeting specific communities. The company is also home to shoppable golf-lifestyle network Golf Nation .

About Saratoga® Spring Water:

Born in the foothills of the Adirondacks over 150 years ago, the Saratoga® Brand has become synonymous with quality, carefully crafted, still and sparkling, 100% American spring water. Served in fine dining establishments and luxury resorts, Saratoga is now available to enjoy at home. Visit sswc .

