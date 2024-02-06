Company Announcement For Immediate Release - Frozen Pizza Recall

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Richelieu Foods Inc. of Wheeling Illinois is Voluntarily Recalling 1 lot of 365 Whole Foods Market Vegan Ultimate Veggie Thin Crust Pizza due to potential presence of Undeclared Milk.

WHEELING, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / This announcement is to inform consumers that some recalled products were inadvertently shipped to some Whole Foods retail stores in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Package Front

Richelieu Foods Inc. Wheeling Illinois has voluntarily recalled the 365 Whole Foods Market Vegan Ultimate Veggie Thin Crust Pizza, LOT CODE 06152024 with a best by date of 6/15/2024 because it may contain trace amounts of an undeclared Milk allergen. People who have allergies to Milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.

The potentially affected product is a 13.7 oz pizza packaged in a carton printed with 'Best by Date of: 6/15/2024 printed on the side of the carton opposite the tear strip. This recall involves no more than 144 individual pizzas that inadvertently entered the supply chain. The product in question was distributed in some retail stores in the states of Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma.

All other Whole Foods 365 pizzas are properly labeled, and no other products are included. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date.

Consumers who have purchased the affected products are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company by calling Richelieu Foods at 224-998-0357 or by email at [email protected] .

COMPANY CONTACT INFORMATION

Richelieu Foods

120 West Palatine Road, Wheeling IL 60090

Email: [email protected]

Richelieu Foods Contact: Call 224-998-0357

Contact Information:

Priya Sundaram

VP Quality

[email protected]

224-998-0357

SOURCE: Richelieu Foods

