India Asks Citizens To Avoid Travel To Rakhine In Myanmar Due To Security Reasons

NEW DELHI, Feb 6 (KUNA) -- The Indian government on Tuesday called upon its citizens to avoid travel to Rakhine state in Myanmar and those who are already there to leave immediately.

Indian External Affairs Ministry said in an advisory not to travel to Rakhine state of Myanmar and urged Indian nationals who are already there to leave immediately.

"In view of the deteriorating security situation, disruption of means of telecommunications, including landlines, and severe scarcity of essential commodities, all Indian citizens are advised not to travel to the Rakhine state of Myanmar," the advisory said.

The ministry also asked Indian citizens to leave. "Those Indian citizens who are already in Rakhine state are advised to leave the state immediately," the statement said.

Rakhine is among the affected areas following fighting between armed ethnic groups and Myanmar's junta.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah also reiterated New Delhi's decision to fence 1,643-km-long India-Myanmar border passing through Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. (end)

