Iran, Qatar Tackles Latest Developments In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Feb 6 (KUNA) -- Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abollahian and Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman held talks Tuesday over the phone regarding the latest developments in the region, specifically the war in Gaza Strip.

Iran's Foreign Ministry said in a press release, the two officials discussed the political and humanitarian efforts to stop the war on Gaza.

The statement added that they also discussed the hostages exchange issue between the Palestinian resistance and the Israeli occupation, and the need to deliver essential human aid to civilians in Gaza. (end)

