Arab Cmte Issues Measures Against Occupying Israeli Entity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 6 (KUNA) -- A committee of Arab League's permanent representatives issued Tuesday a report of 19 practical measures calling for the halt of genocide committed by the occupying Israeli entity against Palestinians.

In a statement, Palestine's permanent mission to the Arab League said the measures included in the report of the committee, led by Kuwait, could be implemented by Arab countries.

The measures involve freezing, suspending or cancelling economic agreements, and all commercial and investment dealings with the occupying entity, it noted.

The statement referred to the importance of boycotting 97 companies and entrepreneurships mentioned in the data approved by the human rights council that are involved in activities inside settlements built on all the occupied Palestinian territories.

It stressed the need to designate as "terrorists" the extremist Israeli organizations, groups and movements that storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, connect to Israeli colonial settlement and carry out terrorist acts against Palestinian citizens.

The report also has a list including 60 Israeli organizations, groups and movements that are required to be designated as "terrorists", it stated.

It urged to take legal measures against all countries, bodies and people that back the Israeli occupation regarding forced displacement of Palestinians.

The statement called for downsizing diplomatic representation between Arab countries and the Israeli occupation.

It affirmed support to Algeria, the Arab member at the UN Security Council, in coordination with the Arab group in New York, to implement procedures asked by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The report called for taking measures to urge the Prosecutor of the ICJ to take real and concrete steps toward criminal acts of the Israeli occupation that seriously violates the principles of international humanitarian law.

Additionally, it demanded directing the Arab ambassadors' council in The Hague to work with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in order to open investigation into Israel's use of chemical weapons in the Palestinian and Lebanese territories.

It appealed to civil society organization, and Arab rights' unions and syndicates to file suits against Israeli officials at national and international courts.

The report further urged forming relief Arab delegations to allow the flow of aid to get into the entire Gaza Strip, in coordination with international organizations through land, sea and air, in implementation of interim measures ordered by the ICJ and the decision adopted by the Arab and Islamic summit hosted by Riyadh on November 2023 on ending the blockade.

The committee affirmed support to set a Palestine's day every year to condemn continued acts of genocide committed by Israel against Palestinian people.

The temporary committee, led by Kuwait's permanent representative to the Arab League Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi, was formed by the Arab League's permanent representatives council during its exceptional session held on January 22 to discuss the continuation of Israeli occupation's crimes against Palestinian people. (end)

