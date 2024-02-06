Three Dead As Storm Pummels California, Causing Floods, Dozens Of Mudslides

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (KUNA) -- A powerful atmospheric river left at least three people dead in California on Tuesday, and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses and sent search-and-rescue crews scrambling to an avalanche near Las Vegas.

At least three people have died as a result of falling trees during the storm.

More than 10 inches of rain have fallen in some parts of California and wind gusts well over 100 mph have been reported in some higher elevations. (end)

asj







MENAFN06022024000071011013ID1107819169