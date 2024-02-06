Saudi Cabinet Underlines Importance Of Relations With Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Feb 6 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia cabinet affirmed Tuesday on the strength relations between the Kingdom and the State of Kuwait and the common desire to deepen cooperation between them in all fields.

Saudi Information Minister Salman Al-Dosari said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) that the cabinet affirmed, in its session chaired by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, on continuing coordination and consultation on issues of mutual interest, after the recent visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, to Kingdom last Tuesday.

Al-Dosari added that the cabinet also reviewed the issues on its agenda, including the Council's approval of the Kingdom's accession to the Agreement on the Privileges and Immunities of the International Atomic Energy Agency and the authorization of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to complete the necessary legal procedures for the Kingdom's accession to the aforementioned agreement.

The minister noted that the Council also approved authorizing the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources to discuss with the Algerian side a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the industrial field between the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources in the Kingdom and the Ministry of Industry and Pharmaceutical Production in Algeria. (end) ash

