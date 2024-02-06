Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq exchanged medals at Al-Alam Palace in the Omani capital Muscat.

AL-DUQM, Oman -- The inauguration of Al-Duqm Refinery, which will take place tomorrow under auspices and in the presence of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Sultan Haitham bin Tareq, of Oman, will be a landmark event in the progress of the energy sector, said David Bird, CEO of Al-Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries Company (OQ8).

CAIRO -- Arab League General Secretary Ahmad Abul-Gheit strongly condemned the terrorist bombing in Mogadishu the Somalian Capital, near a traditional market that lead to the death and injury of many civilian innocents.

CAIRO -- A committee of Arab League's permanent representatives issued a report of 19 practical measures calling for the halt of genocide committed by the occupying Israeli entity against Palestinians.

ABU DHABI -- Kuwait's team have added two additional medals at the end of 12th Sharjah Para Athletics Forum, raising the total medals to 17 medals.

DOHA -- In a historical achievement, Jordan reached its first AFC Asian Cup Final, after knocking out South Korea (2-0). (end) mb