(MENAFN- Baystreet)
S&P Stuck in Minus Territory
U.S. Futures Little Changed
Rates Spike, Stocks Subside
Markets Shy from Record Levels on Fed Words
Dow Drops 300+ as Yields Soar Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Tuesday, February 6, 2024
S&P Static on Way Back Toward Record Levels Advertisment
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed on Tuesday as Wall Street assessed the latest batch of corporate earnings and the timeline for rates cuts from the Federal Reserve.
The 30-stock index closed the session up 141.24 points to 38,521.36.
The S&P 500 index regained 11.42 points to 4,954.23.
The NASDAQ index gained 11.32 points to 15,609.
Palantir Technologies surged 19% after the company posted a revenue beat in the fourth quarter, while Spotify Technology popped more than 6% after topping expectations and posting an increase in Premium subscribers.
Tuesday marks around the halfway point of the earnings season, with reports from Amgen, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Ford after the bell.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury gained, lowering yields to 4.09% from Monday's 4.17%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices perked 71 cents to $73.49 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices brightened $9.20 to $2,052.10.
