Robert Cannon Honored With Prestigious Invitation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Riverside, Connecticut, Retirement Advisor Joins National Organization

RIVERSIDE, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Robert Cannon has accepted an invitation to become an“Invited Author” on the financial website Annuity , featured within Meet Our Experts. He now joins an elite group of financial experts who share information about approaching retirement without market risk by authoring meaningful and useful articles focused on those retired or about to retire.Robert Cannon, AIFA® , has over three decades of experience working with affluent investors, businesses, and hedge funds across the United States. He places a key focus on creating lifetime income plans for retirement, and in doing so, Robert guides his clients through a very distinctive wealth management and investment process that is specifically designed for financially successful individuals, couples, and families.He is viewed as a“Chief Financial Officer” to his clients and, in many ways, acts as the“quarterback” by implementing an advisory team approach. This allows his clients to receive advice from specialists in different areas, including wealth building, preservation, and taxes.In addition to his vast experience, Robert has earned numerous licenses and industry professional designations, including Series 7 (General Securities Representative), Series 63 (Uniform Securities Agent), Series 66 (Uniform Combined Registered Investment Advisory), and Series 55 (Equity Trader). He also holds an accident and health insurance license and is eligible to conduct business in over 30 states.Learn more about Robert:

Robert Cannon

Experity Wealth

+1 917-991-2945

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn