On Tuesday, the Ibovespa surged 2.18% to 130,380.15, signaling a move towards new highs due to key factors.



The Central Bank released minutes from its latest policy meeting the same day.



The document hinted at possible future rate cuts, sparked by adjustments and a softer stance on U.S. rates.



Consequently, Brazil's currency gained strength, with the dollar dropping to R$ 4.9630.



The meeting's minutes revealed a continuation of the policy to lower the Selic rate by 0.50 percentage points to 11.25%.



This aligns with market expectations and indicates ongoing policy easing to combat inflation.







Central Bank President Roberto Campos Neto suggested this approach might continue.



Additionally, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad predicted over 2% GDP growth for Brazil in 2024, adding to the optimism.



Corporate updates also influenced the Ibovespa. Vale's shares rose 1.74% as it contemplates leadership renewal.



Petrobras hit a new market cap high, buoyed by rising oil prices. Bradesco's shares climbed after an offer for Cielo was announced, with more financial results pending.

Brazil's Ibovespa Eyes New Peaks Amid Positive Trends

Natura&Co's stock leaped 6.66% after its board considered splitting its business units, marking a strategic move.



Technical analysis from Itaú BBA suggests that Ibovespa's recovery is solid, having surpassed a crucial resistance level.



This momentum could propel it to 132,000 points and beyond, aiming for record highs. Yet, investors should watch the 126,400-point level as a cautionary threshold.

