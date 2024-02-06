NFL Expands To Brazil: Eagles Open Season In São Paulo

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The NFL is entering new territory by hosting its season opener in São Paulo, Brazil, at Arena Corinthians.



Historic NFL game: Eagles vs. unnamed team on September 6, first in South America, rare Friday kickoff.



NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell highlighted this as a groundbreaking approach aimed at reaching a broader audience worldwide.



The move breaks from tradition, as NFL games typically avoid Fridays and Saturdays to respect college football schedules, a practice rooted in a 1961 law.



The decision to play in Brazil was announced last December, signaling the NFL's ambition to globalize further.







This initiative includes exploring Spain as another potential venue. Eagles, Bears, Vikings, Jaguars, Panthers scheduled for international games this year.



Eagles' CEO Jeffrey Lurie expressed excitement about connecting with Brazil's 38 million sports enthusiasts.



NFL grants international marketing rights to clubs, expanding game reach to UK, Germany, China.



The São Paulo game is part of a broader plan to hold five international NFL games in 2024, with London and Munich also hosting matches.



The league aims to increase these international encounters to eight by 2025.



This move not only introduces American football to a new audience but also underscores the NFL's strategy for global expansion.



The anticipation around the Eagles' game in Brazil reflects the league's effort to innovate and cultivate a worldwide fan base.

