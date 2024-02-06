Astellas Makes Announcement About Management Structure

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TOKYO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503,

President and CEO: Naoki Okamura,

"Astellas") today announced

the following changes to its management structure effective April 1, 2024. Top Management Continue Reading



Nick Eshkenazi, Chief Digital & Transformation Officer, Astellas Addition of Chief Digital & Transformation Officer ( C DTO)

to the Top Management Digital initiatives and investments are critical in every part of Astellas business for transformation and to create VALUE creation for patients. We believe that considerations related to digital and business transformation considerations must be built into management strategy formulation and execution. Therefore, Astellas

has decided to establish the CDTO as a new member of Top Management. We will appoint Nick Eshkenazi to the CDTO position as of April 1, 2024. He joined Astellas as

Chief Digital Officer on November 1, 2023. He brings to Astellas experience driving complex business transformation, and many digital and technology in various industries. He has already made a great impact in terms of enhancing our digital capabilities, and has really helped us think differently about digitalization and transformation. He will be based in Australia. Top Management (Effective April

1, 202 4 )

Name Title Naoki Okamura Representative Director,





President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Katsuyoshi Sugita Representative Director, Executive Vice President Chief People Officer and Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer (CPO & CECO) Yoshitsugu Shitaka Chief Scientific Officer (CScO) Tadaaki Taniguchi Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Hideki Shima Chief Manufacturing Officer (CMfgO) Claus Zieler Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Adam Pearson Chief Strategy Officer (CStO) Nick Eshkenazi Chief Digital & Transformation Officer (CDTO) Atsushi Kitamura Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Catherine Levitt General Counsel (GC)

About Astellas

Astellas Pharma Inc. is a pharmaceutical company conducting business in more than 70 countries around the world. We are promoting the Focus Area Approach that is designed to identify opportunities for the continuous creation of new drugs to address diseases with high unmet medical needs by focusing on Biology and Modality. Furthermore, we are also looking beyond our foundational Rx focus to create Rx+® healthcare solutions that combine our expertise and knowledge with cutting-edge technology in different fields of external partners. Through these efforts, Astellas stands on the forefront of healthcare change to turn innovative science into VALUE for patients. For more information, please visit our website at .

Cautionary Notes

In this press release, statements made with respect to current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements about the future performance of Astellas. These statements are based on management's current assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (i) changes in general economic conditions and in laws and regulations, relating to pharmaceutical markets, (ii) currency exchange rate fluctuations, (iii) delays in new product launches, (iv) the inability of Astellas to market existing and new products effectively, (v) the inability of Astellas to continue to effectively research and develop products accepted by customers in highly competitive markets, and (vi) infringements of Astellas'

intellectual property rights by third parties.

Information about pharmaceutical products (including products currently in development) which is included in this press release is not intended to constitute an advertisement or medical advice.

(Reference)

Name: Nick Eshkenazi





Career History:

November 2023 Chief Digital Officer, Astellas Pharma Inc.

(present post) September 2022 Member Advisory Board, ExoFlare

(present post) September 2020 Group Chief Digital Technology Officer, Woolworths Group May 2018 Chief Digital Technology Officer, Woolworths Group May 2015 Director, Technology, Platforms, Innovation, Costco Wholesale September 2014 Chief Information Officer, Fanatics, Inc. April 2010 Chief Information Officer, SanMar Corporation March 2007 Sr. Director, Global Technology & Innovation , PACCAR INC. March 2003 CTO, Enterprise Solutions and Innovation, USAA September 2001 JPMorganChase September 1998 Virtual Learning Technologies, LLP

SOURCE ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.