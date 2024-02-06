Anti-Aging Products Market Size Is Set To Grow By USD 18.96 Billion From 2022 To 2027, The Increasing Older Population Boosts The Market - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

global anti-aging products market size is estimated to grow by USD 18.96 billion from 2022

to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

6.45% during the forecast period. The increasing older population is a significant driver propelling the growth of the anti-aging products market. Advancements in medical care, improved living conditions, and declining fertility rates contribute to a rising elderly population. As individuals in their 30s to 45s seek products to maintain a youthful appearance, the demand for anti-aging solutions surges, driven by concerns over signs of aging such as loss of skin elasticity, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Anti-Aging Products Market 2023-2027

Continue Reading

For more insights on the historical data (2017 to 2021) and forecast size (2023

to 2027)

-

Request a sample report

What's New?



Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession



Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

-

buy the report!

The high cost of anti-aging products poses a significant challenge to market growth. These products, including creams and serums, are expensive due to costly ingredients, packaging, and advertising. Companies invest heavily in innovation, utilizing pricey components like peptides and retinol. Despite their effectiveness in reducing signs of aging, the steep price hinders widespread adoption and market expansion.

Insights on Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)-

Request a

sample report!



Technavio has segmented the market based on

End-user (Skin care, Hair care, and Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and hypermarkets, Online, Pharmacy and drug stores, and Specialty stores), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).





By end-user, the

skincare segment will be significant during the forecast period. North America , spearheaded by the United States, is poised to account for 34% of the global growth. Leading companies like Nu Skin Enterprises offer comprehensive skincare solutions, driving substantial market share. The region benefits from a robust presence of manufacturers, ensuring a diverse product range to meet rising demand. Canada's increasing adoption of anti-aging products further fuels market expansion in the region.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise historical data (2017 to 2021), and forecast size (2023

to 2027)

- Download a Sample Report

AbbVie Inc., CHANEL Ltd., Developlus Inc., LOccitane Groupe SA, LOreal SA, Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Mountain Valley Springs I Pvt. Ltd., Natura and Co Holding SA, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., Orlane SA, Revlon Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Himalaya Wellness Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Beiersdorf AG, Groupe Clarins, Oriflame Holding AG, and Shiseido Co. Ltd. are some of the major companies.

What are the key data covered in this Anti-Aging Products Market report?



CAGR

during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Anti-Aging Products Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation

of the Anti-Aging Products Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Anti-Aging Products

industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the

competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Anti-Aging Products vendors

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Applications include

The anti-aging products industry, a vital segment of the skincare and beauty industry, offers a plethora of cosmetic solutions for aging concerns. From anti-wrinkle creams to collagen supplements, these products aim to rejuvenate skin, reduce wrinkles, and restore a youthful appearance. With a focus on beauty and wellness, consumers seek effective age-defying treatments to enhance their skincare regimen and maintain skin health.

Related Reports:

The face cream market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 11,635.53 million.

The Personal Care Contract Manufacturing (PCCM) Market size is estimated to grow by USD 8.1 billion between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 7.36%.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging trends and provide

actionable insights to help businesses identify opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable

insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE Technavio