Joanna Chanis To Keynote For SAP And Discuss How To Take Full Advantage Of 2024

- Joanna ChanisORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Joanna Chanis to Keynote for SAP and discusshow to take full advantage of 20242024 is going to be better than you think....FOCUS!Joanna Chanis, renowned Revenue Growth Expert , Speaker and Author, will be the keynote in SAP'S upcoming Partner Summit North America event. Joanna will be presenting her talk on how to take full advantage of 2024 and how this year is primed for growth. Joanna Brings 12 years of corporate experience with a history of successfully running teams and closing deals. Her expertise is a can't miss at this year's summit.SAP's annual summit offers interactive sessions, fascinating talks, and vivid discussions. Expect to Learn from experts, exchange ideas, and meet and connect with our thriving SAP partner community. SAP is a people business, so start connecting with various stakeholders – from partners to SAP employees. During the two-day event, you will have the opportunity to meet representatives of the SAP partner ecosystem, from mid-market to large enterprises, as well as many SAP executives, experts, and sales representatives.“Focus is the key to creating the 2024 of your dreams. I'm honored to bring this message to the SAP Partners Summit.” said Joanna ChanisWith over 1,500 expected partners to attend, Joanna Chanis keynote presentation is set to kick off 2024 for all those involved.###Joanna Chanis,renowned Revenue Growth Expert , Speaker and Author, catapults entrepreneurs and large-scale companies into a more productive and successful business life. With a 12-year corporate executive background running large teams and closing big deals, Joanna understands the pressure of hitting a target number. Joanna helps companies and entrepreneurs gain clarity and hyper-awareness of their goals.Media contact:...

