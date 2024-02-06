Empowering Texas Schools: Kidaccount Offers Free Visitor Management Software Through Exclusive Safety Grant

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KIDaccount, a leader in daily school safety and dismissal solutions, is extending a safety grant to schools in Texas.

- Keith Petty, President & CEOWILDWOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a dedicated effort to prioritize the safety and security of students and staff, KIDaccount is thrilled to announce an exclusive opportunity for Texas schools to fortify campus safety through a free Visitor Management Software.KIDaccount, a leader in daily school safety and dismissal solutions, is extending a safety grant to schools in Texas. By applying for this grant, schools without an existing Visitor Management Software can unlock the following benefits:Comprehensive Safety Solutions: Implement multi-campus attendance tracking and cross-referenced sex offense data.Effortless Visitor Management: Streamline the sign-in/out process for visitors, students, and staff, reinforcing overall campus security.Schools in Texas are eligible for KIDaccount's Visitor Management Software at no cost by applying for the safety grant before the deadline, February 9, 2024. The Visitor Management Module integrates with the Emergency Management & Reunification Module, providing an additional layer of safety preparedness.KIDaccount's Modular School Safety System, a web-based application, seamlessly integrates with most existing school hardware.Keith Petty, President and CEO of KIDaccount, states, "Ensuring the safety of our schools is a collective responsibility. We are proud to offer this grant, empowering Texas schools with advanced tools to enhance security and streamline safety protocols."For more information on applying for the Texas Safety Grant to implement KIDaccount, schools can visit and fill out the form no later than February 9th or click the "Schedule Registration Meeting" button to arrange a meeting.About KIDaccount:KIDaccount is a leading provider in daily school safety and dismissal security to help schools and districts improve student outcomes, enhance accountability, and streamline school operations. As a completely integrated daily school safety solution, KIDaccount enables schools to easily account for every student, staff, and visitor - all day, every day. Driven by a culture of research, development, and customer service, KIDaccount provides schools with the utmost expertise in daily safety and security. For more information on KIDaccount school safety products, please visit the company's website at or contact Kim Robertson at (314) 441-3323.

