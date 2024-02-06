IN THE BLACK NETWORK LAUNCHES ITBN AFRICA FEBRUARY 5Th

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW CONTENT INCLUDES 70+ HOURS OF FILMS, ORIGINAL SERIES, DOCUMENTARIES AND MORE AMPLIFYING CONTENT BY AFRICAN CREATORS!

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the Black Network (ITBN), a Black-owned and Black-led streaming platform committed to the amplification of Black content and its creators, launches ITBN Africa - 70 hours of programming committed to highlighting the creative voices that represent the vibrancy of African cultures. Starting today February 5th, ITBN will expand the already rich slate of titles by adding these additional independent TV series, films and documentaries. The collection includes award winning titles such as: " A Light Through Coloured Glass", "GOBE", "My Bald Self", "Mummy Dearest" and " Bachelor's Eve. "

Exciting sizzle reel for the upcoming content can be viewed HERE

As the 2020 promises of diverse programming from larger networks has begun to wane, there has been heavy scrutiny and backlash from African filmmakers towards larger streamers who are actively pulling funding for much of their African inspired content. Creatives from the diaspora are calling for the development of more dedicated hubs, committed to bringing audiences worldwide into the rich tapestry of stories emerging from Africa. Otherwise, these stories remain unseen since many other streaming networks are not embracing content from African countries.

Enter ITBN Africa. This new programming is a response to the erasure of stories coming from The Continent. The intention is not only to provide a space for creatives, but to introduce viewers across the globe to the diverse and vibrant cultures of Africa. " At ITBN we're not just about adding more titles. We aim to celebrate the black diaspora and be a tribute to the diverse stories and rich heritage that resonates globally. Africa's storytelling tradition is as historic as time, filled with narratives that inspire, entertain, and educate " says James DuBose, Founder & CEO of In The Black Network.

With programming that ranges from: original series, documentaries, and movies, to genres that span from drama to comedy, ITBN Africa is a unique opportunity to bridge gaps, foster understanding, and introduce viewers globally to the beauty & complexity of Africa.

IN THE BLACK NETWORK (ITBN) is an AVOD streaming service that highlights Black voices and original stories that are culturally significant and relatable for all audiences. With an expansive collection of Black-focused entertainment, viewers can access multi-genre content from Black creators, including sports, music, scripted, drama, talk, kids/family, feature films and more. The platform's media library contains an extended list of fan-favorites from established studios and distributors, as well as a selection of content from the vault of Fox Television Stations: Brutally Honest with Jasmine Brand, CheMinistry, The Score, Worth a Conversation with Jeezy, Kitchen Talk with Maino, and Crockett's Corner with Ray Crockett. In addition, ITBN produces original entertainment that further uplifts Black culture and pride. The premiere-free network streams directly on intheblacknetwork

or on a dedicated app that is available for download on iOS, Android devices, Apple TV, YouTube ROKU, LG and Samsung media players.

