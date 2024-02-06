Spatial OMICS Market To Grow At CAGR Of 10% Through 2032 - Expanding Clinical Applications In Infectious Diseases, Neurology & Genetic Disorders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global spatial OMICS market size is anticipated to grow from USD 300 million to USD 778.12 million in 10 years. The market will experience rapid growth due to technological advances in spatial OMICS during the forecast period.

Newark, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 300 million in 2022 global spatial OMICS market will reach USD 778.12 million in 2032. A group of methods to examine the spatial organization of biomolecules in tissues or cells is called "spatial omics." This enables high-resolution investigations into the structure and interactions of proteins, metabolites, RNA, and DNA. It makes cellular or subcellular research possible. Traditional omics methodologies lack spatial context, a problem that spatial omics address. They are useful in developmental biology, neuroscience, and cancer research because they provide a deeper and more comprehensive understanding of biological systems. It also makes drug development easier. Biological research, personalized therapy, and accurate diagnosis are made possible by spatial OMICs. These methods can potentially improve diagnosis and customize care according to the unique features of each patient's illness.



Key Insight of the Global Spatial OMICS Market



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



The growth of the regional market is primarily driven by the presence of substantial financing and a strong research infrastructure that facilitates technological innovation. Universities in the area with access to state-of-the-art technology and reputable research institutions encourage innovation, propelling the market's expansion. Academic-industry partnerships foster the advancement of cutting-edge spatial omics technology. Innovation and achievements are also encouraged by the large scientific research community and its variety of collaborative platforms.



In 2022, the spatial transcriptomics segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 37% and market revenue of 111 million.



In 2022, the consumables segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 44% and market revenue of 132 million.



In 2022, the instrumental analysis segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 35% and market revenue of 105 million.



In 2022, the FFPE segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 57% and market revenue of 171 million.



In 2022, the academic and translational research institutes segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 55% and market revenue of 165 million.



In 2022, the diagnostics segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 35% and market revenue of 105 million.



Advancement in market



Researchers at Uppsala University, Stockholm University, and KTH Royal Institute of Technology developed a novel spatial omics technique. They made significant progress in studying biological tissues by fusing two intricate methods typically employed independently: spatially resolved transcriptomics (SRT) and mass spectrometry imaging (MSI). The research has been published in the Nature Biotechnology journal.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The expanding uses of spatial OMICS.



Spatial omics facilitate the growing emphasis on personalized and precision medicine, which adjusts therapies to the unique characteristics of each patient. Advances in spatial omics technology, typified by multiplexed analysis platforms and high-resolution imaging, have increased its applicability and accessibility in clinical settings, which has led to its increasing use in medicine. The increased relevance of spatial omics in various medical domains can be attributed to its expanding clinical applications in infectious diseases, neurology, and genetic disorders. Over the forecast period, the worldwide spatial OMICS market is predicted to increase as more applications for the technology are found, and its adoption rises.



Restraints: The high price of spatial OMICS.



The necessity for consumables and the specialized tools and equipment needed for spatial omics approaches greatly increase the cost of the procedure. Moreover, hiring qualified personnel is an additional significant financial commitment. The accessibility of spatial omics is limited, further impedes the market's growth due to the high upfront costs associated with acquiring and maintaining complex technology and working capital expenses on consumables and data analysis software. Therefore, the expansion of the market will be hampered by the high expenses related to spatial OMICS.



Opportunities: Advancements in technology.



The capabilities of spatial omics are further enhanced, and their applications are diversified through machine learning and computational technologies. For example, multiplexed imaging methods enable the simultaneous detection of several biomolecules, offering a comprehensive picture of intricate molecular relationships inside tissues. Furthermore, improvements in sample preparation-such as tissue cleaning techniques-improve clinical application. Due to these technical advancements, spatial omics is anticipated to become increasingly important in various scientific fields, which will cause the market to grow rapidly over the course of the forecast period.



Challenges: Integration of technology.



The complex methodologies, specialized instruments and trained experts limit accessibility. Additionally, the complexity of integrating spatial omics data with other omics datasets requires advanced computational skills, thereby hindering the market's growth in the absence of skilled researchers. Limitations associated with cross-platform integration contribute to the market's challenges as well.



Some of the major players operating in the global spatial OMICS market are:



. 10x Genomics

. Bio-Techne

. Danaher Corporation

. Dovetail Genomics

. IonPath, Inc.

. Millennium Science Pty Ltd.

. NanoString Technologies, Inc.

. PerkinElmer, Inc.

. S2 Genomics, Inc.

. Seven Bridges Genomics



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Technology



. Spatial Transcriptomics

. Spatial Genomics

. Spatial Proteomics



By Product Type



. Instruments

. Consumables

. Software



By Workflow



. Sample Preparation

. Instrumental Analysis

. Data Analysis



By Sample Type



. FFPE

. Fresh Frozen



By End User



. Academic & Translational Research Institutes

. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies



By Application



. Diagnostics

. Translation Research

. Drug Discovery and Development

. Single Cell Analysis

. Cell Biology



By Region



. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

. South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

. The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



