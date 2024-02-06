Pepperdata And EAS UK Announce Partnership Offering Real Time Cost Optimization With No Manual Tuning

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Pepperdata, Inc. and EAS UK strategic partnership offers UK public sector and defense clients the immediate benefits of autonomous Cost Optimization.

SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pepperdata, Inc. and EAS UK are pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic partnership offering UK clients the immediate savings benefits of autonomous cloud cost optimization. The partnership brings together the Pepperdata Real-Time Cloud Cost Optimization solution with EAS's extensive experience in automation and cloud technologies to benefit many of the UK's most high profile public sector and defense customers .Cloud has become the ideal operations model for modern organizations and big data workloads. Yet, cloud management, and specifically cloud cost optimization for complex, data-intensive workloads remains largely unsolved, with many organizations reverting to manual tuning or applying application recommendations and code changes to reduce costs.With the Pepperdata - EAS partnership, customers in the UK can now reduce waste and cost by up to 47% with a battle-tested cost optimization technology combined with deep skills and experience in cloud automation.“We have been impressed with EAS's technical skills and market presence from day one. We are excited to work with them to expand our global reach and help more customers optimize their Spark workloads on Amazon EMR and Amazon EKS” said Ash Munshi, CEO and Chairman of Pepperdata.“Together, working as one team, we will unlock the full potential of real-time, autonomous cloud cost optimization for customers in the UK”.The opportunity to partner and work with Pepperdata is one that excites everyone at EAS according to CEO Phil Lewis.“We continuously hear from our customers that reducing costs and optimizing spend is a priority. The Pepperdata Real-time Cost Optimization solution is truly one of a kind, delivering customers unparalleled, immediate cost savings for their Spark workloads on Amazon EMR and Amazon EKS. We look forward to delivering additional value to our clients through this partnership."FOR MORE INFORMATION IN THE UNITED STATES, PLEASE CONTACT:Dan Marx, Vice President of Sales, Pepperdata...FOR MORE INFORMATION IN THE UNITED KINGDOM, PLEASE CONTACT:Phil Lewis, Chief Executive Officer, EAS...About Pepperdata:Today's enterprises rely on big data to improve decision-making, deliver better customer experiences, and enter new markets. But the volume, variety, and velocity of data in the cloud can make it difficult to effectively manage big data performance. Pepperdata was founded to solve this problem. What started as a prototype built in a Silicon Valley basement over a decade ago, is now the only cloud cost optimization solution that delivers dynamic cost savings-continuously and in real-time-on Amazon EMR and Amazon EKS with no application changes or manual tuning.Pepperdata's customers include the largest, most complex, and highly-scaled clusters in the world, at top enterprises such as Citibank, Autodesk, Royal Bank of Canada, and many in the Fortune 5.About EASEAS is a company that specializes in providing automation solutions to help customers save money and resources. With vast experience in complex IT and cloud automation solutions, the company has worked with some of the world's largest technology companies and many of the UK's most high-profile public sector and defense customers.Recognizing that automation is the key to unlocking significant cost savings for organizations, EAS focuses on providing solutions that help customers automate their IT and cloud processes and infrastructure. The team of experts at EAS has over 30 years of combined experience in automation and cloud technologies, making them a trusted automation partner for many organizations.

Arlene Boyd

Pepperdata

email us here

Pepperdata Real Time Cost Optimization for Amazon EMR