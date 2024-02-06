Teck To Present At The BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference February 26, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) President and Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Price will be presenting at the BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals conference on Monday, February 26, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern/11:30 a.m. Pacific time. The investor presentation will include information on company strategy, financial performance, and outlook for the company's business units.



The presentation will be webcast through the following link at: .

Alternatively, the webcast with supporting slides will be available on Teck's website at: .

About Teck

As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at or follow @TeckResources .

Investor Contact:

Ellen Lai

Coordinator, Investor Relations

604.699.4257

...

...



Chris StannellPublic Relations :...,