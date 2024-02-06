               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Banco Itaú Chile Schedules Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results, Conference Call And Webcast


2/6/2024 6:00:54 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTIAGO, Chile, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BANCO ITAÚ CHILE (SSE: ITAUCL) announced today that it will release its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, before the market opens in Santiago on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

On Friday, March 1, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. Santiago time (9:00 A.M. ET), the Company's management team will host a conference call to discuss the financial results. The call will be hosted by Gabriel Moura, Itaú Chile's Chief Executive Officer; Rodrigo Couto, Itaú Chile's Chief Financial Officer, and Claudia Labbé Montevecchi, Head of IR and Chief Sustainability Officer.

Conference Call Details:

Online registration:

All participants must pre-register using this link to join the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with details to connect to the call and a registrant ID.

Webcast:
The webcast will be available through the following link:

Participants in the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast. Following the event, the event will be available in the same link.

Telephone and Virtual Q&A session:
The Q&A session will be available for participants connected through the conference call and through the webcast, where attendees will be allowed to type in their questions - we will read and answer selected questions verbally.
MENAFN06022024004107003653ID1107819089

