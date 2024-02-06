Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Multipurpose Feeding And Item Storage Station For Pets

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Joseph S. of Birdsboro, PA is the creator of the Pet Feeding Station, a combination pet food storage system and feeding station for dogs, cats, and other household pets. The system features a two-tiered structure to serve pet food at different heights to prevent pets from eating each other's food. The system is constructed using wood or plastic materials with several compartments and adjustable, tiered shelving units.The compartments are used to store pet food containers or totes for easy access. The shelves are adjustable in height to store food and water dishes at varying heights to accommodate different types or breeds of pets. For example, a cat's dishes could be kept at a higher height than a dog's dishes to ensure the dog does not eat the cat's food. There are steps on the sides for pets to reach the food stored at a higher height. The system offers a simple feeding system for homes with multiple dogs, cats, and other pets. Multiple spaces within the system can also be used to conveniently store pet food containers, keeping all food in a singular location for easy access during feeding time.The pet products and accessories market are experiencing significant growth globally on a year-to-year basis, driven by factors like increased pet ownership, a growing awareness of pet health and well-being, and the humanization of pets, where pets are considered part of the family. There is a notable trend toward premium and specialty pet products that combine multiple functionalities, offer healthier and higher-quality food for pets, and much more. In particular, elevated pet feeders, designed to raise the food and water bowls off the ground, are gaining popularity. These feeders are designed not only to provide ergonomic benefits for pets, but to keep food separate for households with multiple pets. Products like the Pet Feeding Station fill these wants and needs for pet owners and would be a significant improvement to any manufacturer's product line.Joseph filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Pet Feeding Station product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Pet Feeding Station can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

