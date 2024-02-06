Clorox To Present At 2024 CAGNY Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX ) today announced that Chair and Chief Executive Officer Linda Rendle and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Jacobsen will be featured speakers at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York's (CAGNY) annual conference in Boca Raton, Fla., on Thursday Feb. 22. A live webcast of the presentation will begin at 2:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. PT) and can be accessed on the company's website . A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

