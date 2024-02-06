VERALTO REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2023 RESULTS

Key Fourth Quarter 2023 Results



Sales increased 3.3% year-over-year to $1,288 million, with non-GAAP core sales growth of 1.7%

Operating profit margin was 22.2% and non-GAAP adjusted operating profit margin was 23.8%

Net earnings were $200 million, or $0.81 per diluted common share

Non-GAAP, adjusted net earnings were $215 million, or $0.87 per diluted common share Operating cash flow was $263 million and non-GAAP free cash flow was $241 million

Key Full Year 2023 Results



Sales increased 3.1% year-over-year to $5,021 million, with non-GAAP core sales growth of 2.6%

Operating profit margin was 22.7% and non-GAAP adjusted operating profit margin was 23.3%

Net earnings were $839 million, or $3.40 per diluted common share

Non-GAAP, adjusted net earnings were $787 million, or $3.19 per diluted common share Operating cash flow was $963 million and non-GAAP free cash flow was $911 million

Jennifer L. Honeycutt, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "2023 was a historic year for Veralto as we successfully executed our separation from Danaher and delivered a record level of sales, high-single digit earnings growth and strong free cash flow in a dynamic macro-economic environment.

I'm proud of our team for their resilient effort to grow and improve our business, support our customers and help ensure the safety of global water, food and medicine supply chains."



Honeycutt continued, "We finished 2023 with a strong fourth quarter delivering core sales growth in both segments, solid operating margin expansion and robust free cash flow generation.

From an end market perspective, we saw continued growth across industrial markets in our Water Quality segment and early signs of stabilization in consumer-packaged goods markets in our Product Quality & Innovation segment during the fourth quarter."

"As we begin 2024, we are in a strong financial position and are cautiously optimistic about the recent trends in our end markets.

Over the long term, we remain focused on compounding earnings and cash flow through steady core sales growth, continuous operating improvement and value accretive acquisitions that yield attractive returns.

We are unwavering in our commitment to create value for shareholders by Safeguarding the World's Most Vital ResourcesTM and driving an enduring, positive impact on our world," concluded Honeycutt.

2024 Guidance

The Company provides forecasted sales only on a non-GAAP basis because of the difficulty in estimating the other components of GAAP sales, such as currency translation, acquisitions, and divestitures.



For the first quarter of 2024, Veralto anticipates that non-GAAP core sales will be approximately flat year-over-year with adjusted operating profit margin in the range of 23.0% to 23.5% and adjusted diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.73 to $0.78 per share.

For the full year 2024, the Company anticipates that non-GAAP core sales will grow low-single digits year-over-year and that adjusted operating profit margin will expand 50 to 75 basis points year-over-year.

The Company is targeting adjusted diluted earnings per share in the range of $3.20 to $3.30 with free cash flow conversion of approximately 100%.

ABOUT VERALTO

With annual sales of $5 billion, Veralto is a global leader in essential technology solutions with a proven track record of solving some of the most complex challenges we face as a society. Our industry-leading companies with globally recognized brands are building on a long-established legacy of innovation and customer trust to create a safer, cleaner, more vibrant future. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, our global team of 16,000 associates is committed to making an enduring positive impact on our world and united by a powerful purpose: Safeguarding the World's Most Vital ResourcesTM.

