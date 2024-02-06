Qualtrics Again Named A Leader In 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Voice Of The Customer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Qualtrics is positioned furthest for Ability to Execute and highest for Completeness of Vision in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, has once again been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Voice of the Customer*. Qualtrics is positioned highest for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

"Qualtrics' is a 3rd time Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Voice of the Customer which we believe, underscores our commitment to continued innovation in our products and rapidly growing customer base," said Brad Anderson, Qualtrics President of Product, User Experience, Engineering and Ecosystem. "With our unified XM platform, omni-channel solutions and a $500 million commitment to AI initiatives, Qualtrics is paving a clear path to value for our customers now and in the future."

Gartner® defines Voice of the Customer (VoC) as "software applications that integrate feedback collection, analysis, distribution and action into a single, interconnected platform to help understand and improve the customer experience (CX)." VoC software "enables leaders supporting CX to enhance the way they listen to and understand customers. The insights generated create actions that help improve customer loyalty and provide measurable business benefit."

AI-powered insights enhance digital and contact center experiences with every customer in every location

Qualtrics XM for Customer Frontlines, organizations can capture and analyze both structured feedback from surveys and unstructured feedback like digital behavior, call logs, reviews and chats and turn that data into AI-powered insights that help their teams take the right action in the moment. Qualtrics empowers organizations to identify the root cause behind customer behavior and reduce costs, save time and strengthen their customer care teams while improving customer retention and loyalty and ultimately profit and revenue. Qualtrics also has the largest Experience Management Ecosystem, enabling customers to magnify the value they realize from XM with

"Qualtrics provides pivotal insights that helped us revamp our customer experience, fueling a rise in loyalty, higher repurchase and return service rates," said Edwin Luchs, Head of Customer Experience Technology at BMW. "The platform's AI-powered text analytics, integrations, and intuitive dashboards allow us to quickly turn customer feedback into actions that drive our business forward and help us maintain our commitment to excellence in the experience economy."

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer Platforms, 31 January 2024, Michael Maziarka, et. Al.

