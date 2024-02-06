Breaking Bread: Colorado's“Chipotle Of Gluten-Free Dining” Expands To Boulder

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Just BE Kitchen Boulder

Just BE Kitchen Fulfilled Burrito

Just BE Kitchen French Toast

Denver-based Just BE Kitchen to host grand opening in Boulder this month

- Jennifer Peters, Founder of Just BE KitchenBOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Colorado's largest gluten-free restaurant group Just BE Kitchen has expanded to Boulder, Colo (2500 30th St #101, Boulder, CO 80301). The fast-growing, female-owned Just BE Kitchen took over a 2,100-square-foot kitchen and quietly opened in December. Just BE Kitchen is slated to have its Boulder grand opening celebration on March 13 (all day from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.) with free gluten-free goodies all-day, raffle prizes, wellness partners on-site and more.“We've long had our sights on becoming 'the Chipotle of gluten-free dining,' bringing allergen-free food to multiple communities,” said Just BE Kitchen Founder Jennifer Peters.“Our big plans for rapid, yet strategic growth include opening 10 more locations across the country in five years.”She added:“We're passionate about offering comfort food that's anti-inflammatory to health-conscious families, high-performance athletes, those living with food allergies and anyone seeking an 'ooey, gooey, stick-to-your-ribs' kind of meal that just so happens to be allergen free.”Menu items include French Toast Sliders made with almond flour and toasted coconut; the all-day“Fulfilled Burrito” with Just BE Kitchen's famous housemade gluten-free tortilla,“cheddar wiz” and choice of chili; Food Network-featured Chicken and Dumplings; Mixed Vegetable Curry; and Shepherd's Pie with slow roasted brisket and sweet potato whip. The menu is usually changed twice each year, highlighting craveable comfort foods of the season that have been reimagined through Just BE Kitchen's way of cooking consciously and conscientiously.“I was so tired of all the 'healthy' menu items at restaurants being either a salad, açai bowl or a large-style protein,” said Jennifer.“First time diners are frequently floored that our food is not only delicious, but also anti-inflammatory and allergen free.”Unlike any other restaurant in Colorado, Just BE's menu is free of gluten, refined sugars, soy, corn, peanuts, and seed oils. They are also 99 percent grain, dairy and legume free, making Just BE Kitchen one of the most allergen friendly restaurants anywhere, without compromising taste, texture or quality.Like so many iconic Colorado brands, Just BE Founder Jennifer got her start selling her homemade products at farmers markets before opening a brick-and-mortar location in Denver's LoHi neighborhood in 2017. Just BE opened a second location in the Denver Tech Center in 2022, adjoining the gluten-free brewery Holidaily Brewing Company as a match made in gluten-free heaven. The third location, Boulder, opened in December 2023.In addition to being the first paleo restaurant in Colorado, Just BE's list of impressive superlatives include being the first Whole30 approved restaurant based in Colorado; the only 100 percent paleo restaurant to be featured on the Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives; and named as one of Denver's best gluten free restaurants by 5280, The Denver Post, Eater, Westword and others.Just BE Boulder is open every day from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., but plans to extend their hours to later in the day in coming months. They also plan to extend their wellness events program to Boulder, focussing on educating the community on core health trends and modalities, and open a small“Mindful Market” retail section in the restaurant similar to the one in their DTC location, offering grab-and-go housemade pickles, ketchup, salad dressings, and salsa, all of which follow Just BE Kitchen's allergen-free list.###High-res photos here of the new Boulder location and menu photos, courtesy of Just BE Kitchen.More about Just BE KitchenJust BE Kitchen is a fast-growing, female-owned fast-casual Colorado restaurant group and is the largest gluten-free restaurant group in the state. Just BE's menu is free of gluten, grains, refined sugars, dairy, and is also seed oil free. Just BE has a drool-worthy menu that appeals to health-conscious families, high-performance athletes, those living with food allergies and anyone seeking an 'ooey, gooey, stick-to-your-ribs' kind of meal that just so happens to be allergen free.Like so many iconic Colorado brands, Just BE Founder Jennifer Peters started selling her homemade products at farmers markets before opening a brick-and-mortar location in Denver's LoHi neighborhood in 2017. She opened a second location in the Denver Tech Center in 2022, adjoining the gluten-free brewery Holidaily Brewing Company as a match made in grain-free heaven. The third location, Boulder, opened in December 2023.For more information about Just BE Kitchen, visit justbekitchen For media information or interviews with Just BE Kitchen Founder and Owner Jennifer Peters contact Emily Tracy at 919.449.4803 or ....

Emily Tracy

ROOT Marketing & PR

+ +1 720-329-7327

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram