Imbue Botanicals Provides Update On A Founder's Peripheral Neuropathy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Imbue Logo

Rated Excellent by TrustPilot

After 8 years, still nearly neuropathy pain free.

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Imbue Botanicals, LLC is pleased to provide an update on one of its founders Peripheral Neuropathy pain and use of Imbue CBD products.More than 20 million people in the U.S. are estimated to have some form of peripheral neuropathy. Peripheral neuropathy develops when nerves in the body's extremities, such as the hands and feet, are damaged. Diabetes is the most common cause of peripheral neuropathy, but it can also be caused by other health conditions and certain medications, which led to Tom Bauer's issues.“At a point where none of the available medical or pharmaceutical solutions were proving effective any longer, I was at wits end” said Tom, a founder and managing member of Imbue.“I literally stumbled on CBD just after the 2014 Farm Bill increased access to low-THC hemp. The search for relief from this debilitating condition resulted in the formulation of our first topical and oral products, and the results for me personally have been exceptional.”Now in its eighth year in business, the motivation for starting Imbue Botanicals, LLC, was to find a solution to his own severe peripheral neuropathy through therapeutic properties found in nature.“Now some 8 years later, these very same products continue not only to provide relief from neuropathy but allow for a virtually neuropathy pain-free life without side effects that sometimes accompany pharmaceutical options” said Tom.Tom also believes that concomitant therapy likely plays a role. Concomitant therapy refers to the use of more than one product or treatment concurrently.“For CBD, concomitant therapy works best when you combine a topical with an oral product,” according to Tom.“Specifically, we recommend that if you're using a lotion or salve, you should consider using capsules, gummies or tinctures in combination. The idea is that by taking CBD in multiple forms, you can actually see quicker improvement in overall results.“NOTE; Imbue is not making claims as to the use of CBD, but rather providing personal experience. These statements have not bee reviewed by the FDA and these products are not intended to diagnose cure, treat or prevent any disease.ABOUT Imbue Botanicals, LLC:Imbue Botanicals offers an extensive line of full spectrum, premium CBD products produced from organically grown Colorado hemp, including specialty products. Their premium Colorado grown hemp CBD products are non GMO, cruelty free, vegan and contain no added flavorings or sugars (except organic sugar in their gummies). Available in their own online CBD store, , or through other select retailers, their products offer exceptional quality, superb packaging and unmatched value.Imbue Botanicals offers CBD products for both people and pets. For more information, visit:ABOUT Joseph Allen Agencies:With over 40 years of combined experience, the principals at Joseph Allen specialize in design,marketing and public relations for a diverse portfolio of clientele. At JAA, they place a significant focus on appealing to human emotion and psyche. They can handle all aspects of design and marketing needs through their internal staff, as well as through their incomparable mix of strategic partners. For more information, visit

Paul Caudell

Joseph Allen Agencies, LLC

...

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok

Other